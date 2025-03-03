ARTICLE
3 March 2025

Episode 085: The Power Of Patient Advocacy With Kristy Dickinson (Podcast)

Our host Brenda Agnew welcomes her friend Kristy Dickinson, a rare disease patient, advocate, and founder of Kristy Dickinson Consulting. In this episode, they chat about the challenges of patient advocacy.
Brenda Agnew
Our host Brenda Agnew welcomes her friend Kristy Dickinson, a rare disease patient, advocate, and founder of Kristy Dickinson Consulting.

In this episode, they chat about the challenges of patient advocacy, the importance of lived experience in healthcare, and how systemic barriers often force patients and caregivers to become their own strongest advocates.

They discuss the impact of delayed diagnoses, the need for a cultural shift in the medical field, and how healthcare professionals can work collaboratively with patients for better outcomes.

Brenda Agnew
