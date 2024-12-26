Health Canada Posts 2023 To 2024 Review On Drug Shortages

On November 20, 2024, Health Canada posted Drug shortages in Canada: Fiscal year 2023 to 2024 in review. The review includes an overview of drug shortages, how Health Canada addresses shortages and the number of drug shortages from 2023 to 2024.

According to the review, from 2023 to 2024, 3,098 drug shortages were reported, an increase of around 15% relative to the 2022 to 2023 period. The average length was approximately 93.5 days.

The review also gives two examples of high-impact shortages and Health Canada's actions in response:

OZEMPIC (semaglutide) which was in shortage from August 2023 to February 2024 due to worldwide demand increases; and

Prazosin which has been in shortage since early 2023 due to disruptions in the supply of its active pharmaceutical ingredient.

