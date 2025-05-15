ARTICLE
15 May 2025

Legislative Changes Needed To Achieve Government's Two-year Approval Goal For Projects

TL
Torys LLP

Contributor

Torys LLP logo
Torys LLP is a respected international business law firm with a reputation for quality, innovation and teamwork. Our experience, our collaborative practice style, and the insight and imagination we bring to our work have made us our clients' choice for their largest and most complex transactions as well as for general matters in which strategic advice is key.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
Prime Minister Mark Carney has promised to "make Canada the world's leading energy superpower" by fast-tracking major resource and infrastructure projects across...
Canada Government, Public Sector
Richard Coombs
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Prime Minister Mark Carney has promised to "make Canada the world's leading energy superpower" by fast-tracking major resource and infrastructure projects across the country and cutting the approval process down to only two years.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail, partner Michael Fortier said this ambitious plan will have to come with some fundamental legislative changes.

"The practical experience is that nobody's getting through it currently even in four or five years. So, the idea that you just shorten the time frames and tell everyone, 'good luck,' ... isn't likely to be successful here," he said.

While policy changes will offer the greatest chance of success in achieving the government's two-year approval goal, there are other opportunities to speed up approvals, Michael said. This includes narrowing the review focus of the Impact Assessment Agency (the governing body responsible for conducting environmental assessments for major projects), involving participants sooner in the review process, and implementing an overall time limit, rather than assigning time limits for each phase of the review process.

You can learn more about our Projects work on our practice page.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Richard Coombs
Richard Coombs
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More