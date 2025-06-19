Legislative Update Report No. 2025-11 Le Bulletin d'actualités législatives

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 05/22 to 06/11

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-1 An Act respecting the administration of oaths of office [pro forma bill] C-2 Strong Borders Act C-3 An Act to amend the Citizenship Act (2025) C-4 Making Life More Affordable for Canadians Act C-5 One Canadian Economy Act C-202 An Act to amend the Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development Act (supply management)

Senate / Sénat

Referenced on first reading only S-1 An Act relating to railways [pro forma bill] S-2 An Act to amend the Indian Act (new registration entitlements)

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, June 4, 2025:

Financial Administration Act

SOR/2025-129 Order Amending Schedule I.1 to the Financial Administration Act (Canadian Intergovernmental Conference Secretariat) SOR/2025-126 Order Amending Schedule I.1 to the Financial Administration Act (Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario) SOR/2025-128 Order Amending Schedule I.1 to the Financial Administration Act (Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario) SOR/2025-130 Order Amending Schedule I.1 to the Financial Administration Act (Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages) SOR/2025-127 Order Amending Schedule I.1 to the Financial Administration Act (Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada)

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 31, 2025:

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-002-25 — Publication of SRSP-306.4, Issue 7

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Interim Order No. 2 for the Protection of North Atlantic Right Whales (Eubalaena glacialis) in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, 2025

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 7, 2025:

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-003-25 — Publication of SRSP-511, issue 3

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Interim Order for the Protection of the Killer Whale (Orcinus orca) in the Waters of Southern British Columbia, 2025

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 24, 2025:

Special Import Measures Act

Steel strapping — Decision

Canada Energy Regulator

Notice of filing of an application for permits to construct and operate two international power lines — Saskatchewan Power Corporation

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-002 — Notice of commencement of preliminary injury inquiry Steel strapping

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Notices of consultation

Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 31, 2025:

Special Import Measures Act

Container chassis — Decision

Canada—Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act

Call for Bids (Cumulative Parcels) No. NL25-CFB01 (Eastern Newfoundland)

Call for Bids No. NL25-CFB02 (Labrador South)

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

File PR-2024-063 — Notice of determination Building and facility construction and maintenance services

Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2024-005 — Notice of determination Polyethylene terephthalate

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 7, 2025:

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States — Sparta Energy, Inc.

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

File PR-2024-067 — Notice of determination — Uniforms and related program management services

File PR-2024-069 — Notice of determination Environmental services

Notice No. HA-2025-003 — Appeals

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Part 1 applications

Public Service Employment Act

Permission granted (Clément, Étienne)

Permission granted (Huang, Michael Shucheng)

Permission granted (Senghor, Annick Merry)

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 31, 2025:

Copyright Board

Re:Sound Commercial Radio Tariff (2009-2025)

SOCAN Tariff 1.A – Commercial Radio Tariff (2014-2018)

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, May 31, 2025:

Court of Justice Act

Alta Reg 93/2025 Court of Justice Fees Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 96/2025 Transcript Fees and Format (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Judicature Act

Alta Reg 95/2025 Alberta Rules of Court Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 94/2025 Surrogate Rules Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 96/2025 Transcript Fees and Format (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Land Titles Act

Alta Reg 99/2025 Name Search (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Partnership Act

Alta Reg 100/2025 Partnership (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Prompt Payment and Construction Lien Act

Alta Reg 101/2025 Prompt Payment and Construction Lien Forms (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Recording of Evidence Act

Alta Reg 95/2025 Alberta Rules of Court Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 96/2025 Transcript Fees and Format (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Orders in Council / Décrets

Alberta King's Printer

Access to Information Act, SA 2024 c A-1.4

Act in force June 11, 2025 (OIC 196/2025)

Fairness and Safety in Sport Act, SA 2024, c F-2.5

In force on September 1, 2025 (OIC 172/2025)

Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 10

Section 45(2)(g)(i), which amends the Provincial Health Agencies Act, in force June 4, 2025 (OIC 180/2025)

iGaming Alberta Act, SA 2025, c I-0.2

Sections 1(a) to (g) and (i) and 2 to 23 in force June 4, 2025 (OIC 187/2025)

Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025 c 15

Section 3, which amends the Child and Youth Advocate Act, in force June 11, 2025 (OIC 195/2025)

Section 2, which amends the Charitable Fund-raising Act, in force July 1, 2025 (OIC 195/2025)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

May 15, 2025

Bill 37, Mental Health Services Protection Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 12

Bill 38, Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 15

Bill 39, Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 9

Bill 40, Professional Governance Act — Chapter No. P- 25.5

Bill 41, Wildlife Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 16

Bill 44, Agricultural Operation Practices Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 4

Bill 45, Critical Infrastructure Defence Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 5

Bill 46, Information and Privacy Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 11

Bill 47, Automobile Insurance Act — Chapter No. A-47

Bill 48, iGaming Alberta Act — Chapter No. I-0.2

Bill 49, Public Safety and Emergency Services Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 14

Bill 50, Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 13

Bill 51, Education Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 6

Bill 52, Energy and Utilities Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 8

Bill 53, Compassionate Intervention Act — Chapter No. C-21.5

Bill 54, Election Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 7

Bill 55, Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No.10

Notices / Avis

Alberta Gazette, Part I, May 31, 2025:

Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Code of Practice for Solar and Wind Renewable Energy Operations

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 27, 2025:

Mineral Tenure Act

BC Reg 68/2025 Amends BC Reg 36/2025 — Mineral Land Reserve (Dasiqox Teẑtan Area) Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 3, 2025:

Clean Energy Act

BC Reg 69/2025 Amends BC Reg 291/2010 — Clean or Renewable Resource Regulation

Mineral Tenure Act

BC Reg 73/2025 Amends BC Reg 43/2025 — Mineral Land Reserve (New Prosperity) Regulation BC Reg 74/2025 Enacts Temporary Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation BC Reg 75/2025 Amends BC Reg 57/2025 — Temporary Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 10, 2025:

Short-Term Rental Accommodations Act

BC Reg 77/2025 Amends BC Reg 268/2023 — Short-Term Rental Accommodations Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 10, 2025:

Vancouver Charter Amendment Act (No. 2), 2024, SBC 2024, c 12

Various provisions in force June 9, 2025 (BC Reg 78/2025)

Royal Assents

May 29, 2025

Bill 5, Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 10

Bill 7, Economic Stabilization (Tariff Response) Act — Chapter No. 11

Bill 11, Employment Standards Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 6

Bill 13, Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 7

Bill 14, Renewable Energy Projects (Streamlined Permitting) Act — Chapter No. 12

Bill 15, Infrastructure Projects Act — Chapter No. 13

Bill 202, Eligibility to Hold Public Office Act — Chapter No. 9

Bill 204, Perinatal and Postnatal Mental Health Strategy Act — Chapter No. 8

Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Regulated Health Professions Act

Man Reg 41/2025 College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba General Regulation, amendment

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

No entries for this issue

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Court of Appeal Act

NLR 44/25 Court of Appeal Civil Rules, 2025

Proclamations / Proclamations

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

An Act to Amend the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Newfoundland and Labrador Act, SNL 2025, c 4

Act in force June 2, 2025. (NLR 43/25)

An Act to Amend Public Safety Act, SNL 2024, c 31

Section 2 and subsections 16(1), (2) and (4) in force January 5, 2026. (NLR 45/25)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 26 An Act to Amend the Public Service Act 27 An Act to Amend the Protection Against Family Violence Act 28 An Act to Amend the Student Financial Assistance Act, No. 2 29 First Responders Workers' Compensation Amendment Act

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, May 31, 2025:

Income Tax Act

NWT Reg R-038-2025 Income Tax Regulations, amendment

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 30, 2025:

Engineering Profession Act

NS Reg 103/2025 By-Laws of the Association of Professional Engineers — amendment

Environment Act

NS Reg 93/2025 Environmental Assessment Regulations — amendment NS Reg 94/2025 Activities Designation Regulations — amendment NS Reg 95/2025 Solid Waste-Resource Management Regulations — amendment

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 99/2025 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 30, 2025:

Advancing Nova Scotia Opportunities Act, SNS 2024, c 5

Sections 150 and 151 in force May 20, 2025. (NS Reg 104/2025)

Nunavut / Nunavut

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 75 An Act to Amend the Legislation Act and Other Acts Respecting the Nunavut Gazette 76 An Act to Amend the Official Languages Act and the Inuit Language Protection Act 77 Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act 78 An Act to Amend the Vital Statistics Act 79 An Act to Amend the Hospital Insurance and Health and Social Services Administration Act

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 25 Emergency Management Modernization Act, 2025 27 Resource Management and Safety Act, 2025 30 Working for Workers Seven Act, 2025 33 Supporting Children and Students Act, 2025 40 Protect Ontario by Securing Affordable Energy for Generations Act, 2025 45 Peel Transition Implementation Act, 2025 46 Protect Ontario by Cutting Red Tape Act, 2025

Regulations / Règlements

Assessment Act

O Reg 73/25 General, amending O Reg 282/98

City of Toronto Act, 2006

O Reg 75/25 Traditional Municipal Taxes, Limits and Collection, amending O Reg 121/07

Commitment to the Future of Medicare Act, 2004

O Reg 94/25 General, amending O Reg 288/04

Courts of Justice Act

O Reg 72/25 Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990

Electricity Act, 1998

O Reg 101/25 Adjustments under Section 25.33 of the Act, amending O Reg 429/04

Employment Standards Act, 2000

O Reg 116/25 Termination and Severance of Employment, amending O Reg 288/01

Environmental Protection Act

O Reg 66/25 Registrations under Part II.2 of the Act — Water Taking, amending O Reg 63/16 O Reg 68/25 Environmental Compliance Approval in Respect of Sewage Work, amending O Reg 208/19

Fire Protection and Prevention Act, 1997

O Reg 87/25 Fire Code, amending O Reg 213/07

Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021

O Reg 91/25 General, amending O Reg 246/22

Gasoline Tax Act

O Reg 107/25 General, amending Reg 533 of RRO 1990 O Reg 108/25 Miscellaneous, amending Reg 534 of RRO 1990

Health Insurance Act

O Reg 96/25 General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990 O Reg 97/25 Health Fraud, amending O Reg 173/98

Health Protection and Promotion Act

O Reg 98/25 Reports, amending Reg 569 of RRO 1990

Healing Arts Radiation Protection Act

O Reg 95/25 X-Ray Safety Code, amending Reg 543 of RRO 1990

Laboratory and Specimen Collection Centre Licensing Act

O Reg 99/25 General, amending O Reg 45/22

Medical Laboratory Technology Act, 1991

O Reg 92/25 Exemption — Restricted Titles, amending O Reg 198/23

Medicine Act, 1991

O Reg 88/25 Exemption — Restricted Titles, amending O Reg 197/23

Modernizing Ontario for People and Businesses Act, 2020

O Reg 86/25 General, amending O Reg 555/20

Municipal Act, 2001

O Reg 74/25 Tax Matters — Special Tax Rates and Limits, amending O Reg 73/03

Nursing Act, 1991

O Reg 89/25 Exemption — Restricted Titles, amending O Reg 196/23

Occupational Health and Safety Act

O Reg 105/25 Construction Projects, amending O Reg 213/91 O Reg 106/25 Health Care and Residential Facilities, amending O Reg 67/93

Ontario Water Resources Act

O Reg 67/25 Water Taking and Transfer, amending O Reg 387/04

Planning Act

O Reg 80/25 Zoning Order — Protection of Public Health and Safety — Toronto Hospital Heliports, amending O Reg 10/24

Provincial Offences Act

O Reg 112/25 Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990

Public Hospitals Act

O Reg 100/25 Hospital Management, amending Reg 965 of RRO 1990

Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991

O Reg 90/25 Controlled Acts, amending O Reg 107/96

Respiratory Therapy Act, 1991

O Reg 93/25 Exemption — Restricted Titles, amending O Reg 199/23

Safe Drinking Water Act, 2002

O Reg 69/25 Definitions of "Deficiency" and "Municipal Drinking Water System", amending O Reg 172/03

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

City of Toronto Act, 2006

Municipal Act, 2001

June 4, 2025

Supporting Municipal Financial Accountability & Transparency — Comments by July 4, 2025

Commissioners for Taking Affidavits Act

Notaries Act

June 9, 2025

Reducing burden and finding efficiencies in the notaries and commissioners application program — Comments by July 24, 2025

Consumer Protection Act, 2002

June 4, 2025

Legislative Amendments to the Consumer Protection Act, 2002 — Comments by July 4, 2025

June 4, 2025

Legislative Amendments to the Consumer Reporting Act — Comments by July 4, 2025

Employment Standards Act, 2000

May 29, 2025

Proposed amendments to the Employment Standards Act, 2000 (Working for Workers Seven Act, 2025) — Comments by June 27, 2025

Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021

June 4, 2025

Publication Period for Long-Term Care Inspection Reports — Comments by July 4, 2025

Healing Arts Radiation Protection Act (HARPA)

June 4, 2025

Proposed amendments to Healing Arts Radiation Protection Act (HARPA) — Comments by July 4, 2025

iGaming Ontario Act, 2024

Liquor Control Board of Ontario Act, 2019

June 4, 2025

Spring Red Tape Reduction Bill — Centralization of Broader Real Estate Authority (CBREA) Phase 2 Proposed Legislative Amendments — Comments by July 4, 2025

Insurance Act

May 29, 2025

Preferred Provider Networks in Drug Group Insurance Plans — Comments by July 28, 2025

Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019

May 23, 2025

Amending O Reg 746/21 under the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019 to authorize licensed wineries to sell at their production site retail store, wine that was produced at another production site operated by the same manufacturer that is no longer operated by the licensee or by a manufacturer with whom they have a common shareholder that is surrendering their licence, subject to certain criteria — Comments by June 13, 2025

Modernizing Ontario for People and Businesses Act, 2020

June 4, 2025

Proposed amendments to the Modernizing Ontario for People and Businesses Act, 2020 — Comments by July 4, 2025

Municipal Act, 2001

June 4, 2025

Proposed amendments to the Municipal Act, 2001 to transfer the jurisdiction over regional roads, including stormwater, and waste collection services from Peel Region to Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon — Comments by July 4, 2025

Ontario Infrastructure and Lands Corporation Act, 2011

June 4, 2025

Amending the Ontario Infrastructure and Lands Corporation Act, 2011 to make District Social Services Administration Boards eligible to borrow from the Infrastructure Ontario Loan Program — Comments by July 4, 2025

Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016

June 4, 2025

Amendments to the Blue Box Regulation — Comments by July 4, 2025

June 4, 2025

Amendments to the Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016 — Comments by July 21, 2025

Orders In Council

Less Red Tape, More Common Sense Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 20

Schedule 9, sections 1, 2, which amend the Modernizing Ontario for People and Businesses Act, 2020, in force July 1, 2025 (OIC 697/2025)

Supporting Children's Futures Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 17

The following provisions of the Act in force July 1, 2025:

Sections 1, 6-25, 29, 31, 32, which amend the Child, Youth and Family Services Act, 2017 (OIC 642/2025) Section 35, which amends the Child Care and Early Years Act, 2014 (OIC 642/2025) Subsections 36(2), (3), which amend the Intercountry Adoption Act, 1998 (OIC 642/2025)



Royal Assents

May 29, 2025

Bill 34, MPP Pension and Compensation Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 2

June 05, 2025

Bill 2, Protect Ontario Through Free Trade Within Canada Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 3

Bill 5, Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 4

Bill 6, Safer Municipalities Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 5

Bill 10, Protect Ontario Through Safer Streets and Stronger Communities Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 6

Bill 11, More Convenient Care Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 7

Bill 13, Primary Care Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 8

Bill 17, Protect Ontario by Building Faster and Smarter Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 9

Bill 24, Plan to Protect Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2025 — Chapter No. 10

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, May 31, 2025:

Real Property Tax Act

EC2025-431 Tax Credit Factor Regulations, amendment

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 107 Loi modifiant diverses dispositions concernant principalement le Comité consultatif sur l'accessibilité financière aux études et la Commission d'évaluation de l'enseignement collégial 108 Loi modifiant la Loi sur la Société de développement des entreprises culturelles afin de moderniser son offre de services financiers et de reconnaître le domaine de la créativité numérique 110 Loi concernant l'Office franco-québécois pour la jeunesse et l'Office Québec-Monde pour la jeunesse 111 Loi modernisant la Loi sur les coopératives et modifiant d'autres dispositions 112 Loi favorisant le commerce des produits et la mobilité de la main-d'Suvre en provenance des autres provinces et des territoires du Canada 395 Loi remplaçant le nom de la circonscription électorale de Matane-Matapédia par Matane-Matapédia-Mitis 795 Loi remplaçant le nom de la circonscription électorale de Laporte par celui de « Pierre-Laporte » 797 Loi remplaçant le nom de la circonscription électorale de Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata par celui de « Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata–Les Basques » 890 Loi remplaçant le nom de la circonscription électorale de Vimont par celui de « Vimont-Auteuil » 996 Loi remplaçant le nom de la circonscription électorale d'Arthabaska par celui d'« Arthabaska-L'Érable »

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 107 An Act to amend various provisions concerning mainly the Comité consultatif sur l'accessibilité financière aux études and the Commission d'évaluation de l'enseignement collégial 108 An Act to amend the Act respecting the Société de développement des entreprises culturelles to modernize the Société's financial service offer and to recognize the digital creativity industry 110 An Act respecting the Office franco-québécois pour la jeunesse and the Office Québec-Monde pour la jeunesse 111 An Act to modernize the Cooperatives Act and to amend other provisions 112 An Act to facilitate the trade of goods and the mobility of labour from the other provinces and the territories of Canada 395 An Act to replace the name of the electoral division of Matane-Matapédia by Matane-Matapédia-Mitis 795 An Act to replace the name of the electoral division of Laporte by the name "Pierre-Laporte" 797 An Act to replace the name of the electoral division of Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata by the name "Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata–Les Basques" 890 An Act to replace the name of the electoral division of Vimont by the name "Vimont-Auteuil" 996 An Act to replace the name of the electoral division of Arthabaska by the name "Arthabaska-L'Érable"

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 mai 2025:

Loi sur les loteries et les appareils d'amusement

Décret 643-2025 Règlement modifiant les Règles sur les bingos

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 28, 2025:

Act respecting lotteries and amusement machines

OC 643-2025 Regulation to amend the Bingo Rules

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 mai 2025:

Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite

Loi sur les régimes volontaires d'épargne-retraite

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les régimes volontaires d'épargne-retraite

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 juin 2025:

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes minimales de premiers secours et de premiers soins

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 juin 2025:

Loi sur les entreprises de services monétaires

Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur les entreprises de services monétaires

Loi sur la pharmacie

Règlement sur l'exercice de certaines activités professionnelles visées à l'article 17 de la Loi sur la pharmacie

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 28, 2025:

Supplemental Pension Plans Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting supplemental pension plans

Voluntary Retirement Savings Plans Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting voluntary retirement savings plans

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 4, 2025:

Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

Act respecting occupational health and safety

Regulation to amend the First-aid Minimum Standards Regulation

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 11, 2025:

Money-Services Businesses Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation under the Money-Services Businesses Act

Pharmacy Act

Regulation respecting the carrying on of certain professional activities provided for in section 17 of the Pharmacy Act

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 juin 2025:

Loi sur les valeurs mobilières

AM 2025-11 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 81-102 sur les fonds d'investisseme — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2025-11 du ministre des Finances

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 11, 2025:

Securities Act

MO 2025-11 Regulation to amend Regulation 81-102 respecting Investment Funds — Order number V-1.1-2025-11 of the Minister of Finance

Sanctions

28 mai 2025

Loi nº 81, Loi modifiant diverses dispositions en matière d'environnement — Chapitre nº 12

Loi nº 84, Loi sur l'intégration à la nation québécoise — Chapitre nº 13

30 mai 2025

Loi nº 89, Loi visant à considérer davantage les besoins de la population en cas de grève ou de lock-out — Chapitre nº 14

Loi nº 98, Loi modifiant la Loi électorale principalement afin de préserver l'intégrité du processus électoral — Chapitre nº 15

4 juin 2025

Loi nº 92, Loi modifiant diverses dispositions principalement dans le secteur financier — Chapitre nº 16

Loi nº 95, Loi favorisant l'équité dans l'accès aux services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance subventionnés dispensés par les titulaires de permis — Chapitre nº 17

Loi nº 215, Loi concernant la Municipalité de Saint-Sylvère

Loi nº 216, Loi concernant la Ville de Longueuil

Loi nº 219, Loi concernant la dissolution de l'Agence de développement de Ferme-Neuve

Loi nº 395, Loi remplaçant le nom de la circonscription électorale de Matane-Matapédia par Matane-Matapédia-Mitis

Loi nº 795, Loi remplaçant le nom de la circonscription électorale de Laporte par celui de « Pierre-Laporte »

Loi nº 797, Loi remplaçant le nom de la circonscription électorale de Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata par celui de « Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata–Les Basques »

Loi nº 890, Loi remplaçant le nom de la circonscription électorale de Vimont par celui de « Vimont-Auteuil »

Loi nº 996, Loi remplaçant le nom de la circonscription électorale d'Arthabaska par celui d'« Arthabaska-L'Érable »

6 juin 2025

Loi nº 100, Loi sur la négociation et la détermination des conditions de travail requérant une coordination nationale notamment dans les secteurs public et parapublic — Chapitre nº 23

7 juin 2025

Loi nº 69, Loi assurant la gouvernance responsable des ressources énergétiques et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives — Chapitre nº 24

Assents

May 28, 2025

Bill 81, An Act to amend various provisions relating to the environment — Chapter No. 12

Bill 84, An Act respecting integration into the Québec nation — Chapter No. 13

May 30, 2025

Bill 89, An Act to give greater consideration to the needs of the population in the event of a strike or a lock-out — Chapter No. 14

Bill 98, An Act to amend the Election Act mainly to preserve the integrity of the electoral process — Chapter No. 15

June 4, 2025

Bill 92, An Act to amend various provisions mainly with respect to the financial sector — Chapter No. 16

Bill 95, An Act to promote equity in access to subsidized educational childcare services provided by permit holders — Chapter No. 17

Bill 215, An Act respecting Municipalité de Saint-Sylvère

Bill 216, An Act respecting Ville de Longueuil

Bill 219, An Act respecting the dissolution of the Agence de développement de Ferme-Neuve .

Bill 395, An Act to replace the name of the electoral division of Matane-Matapédia by Matane-Matapédia-Mitis

Bill 795, An Act to replace the name of the electoral division of Laporte by the name "Pierre-Laporte"

Bill 797, An Act to replace the name of the electoral division of Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata by the name "Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata–Les Basques"

Bill 890, An Act to replace the name of the electoral division of Vimont by the name "Vimont-Auteuil"

Bill 996, An Act to replace the name of the electoral division of Arthabaska by the name "Arthabaska-L'Érable"

June 6, 2025

Bill 100, An Act respecting the negotiation and determination of conditions of employment requiring national coordination in particular in the public and parapublic sector — Chapter No. 23

June 7, 2025

Bill 69, An Act to ensure the responsible governance of energy resources and to amend various legislative provisions — Chapter No. 24

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, May 23, 2025:

The Environmental Management and Protection Act, 2010

Sask Reg 36/2025 The Environmental Management and Protection (Saskatchewan Environmental Code Adoption) Amendment Regulations, 2025

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, May 23, 2025:

The Insurance Act

Life Insurance Council of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaws amendments

The Real Estate Act

Saskatchewan Real Estate Commission —Regulatory Bylaws amendments

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, May 30, 2025:

The Certified Management Consultants Act

Institute of Certified Management Consultants of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaws

Regulatory Bylaw No. 1



The Medical Profession Act, 1981

Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaws amendments

Yukon / Yukon

No entries for this issued

