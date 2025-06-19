Legislative Update Report No. 2025-11 Le Bulletin d'actualités législatives

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 05/22 to 06/11
In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
C-1
|
An Act respecting the administration of oaths of office [pro forma bill]
|
Strong Borders Act
|
An Act to amend the Citizenship Act (2025)
|
Making Life More Affordable for Canadians Act
|
One Canadian Economy Act
|
An Act to amend the Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development Act (supply management)
Senate / Sénat
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
S-1
|
An Act relating to railways [pro forma bill]
|
An Act to amend the Indian Act (new registration entitlements)
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, June 4, 2025:
Financial Administration Act
|
SOR/2025-129
|
Order Amending Schedule I.1 to the Financial Administration Act (Canadian Intergovernmental Conference Secretariat)
|
SOR/2025-126
|
Order Amending Schedule I.1 to the Financial Administration Act (Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario)
|
SOR/2025-128
|
Order Amending Schedule I.1 to the Financial Administration Act (Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario)
|
SOR/2025-130
|
Order Amending Schedule I.1 to the Financial Administration Act (Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages)
|
SOR/2025-127
|
Order Amending Schedule I.1 to the Financial Administration Act (Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 31, 2025:
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-002-25 — Publication of SRSP-306.4, Issue 7
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Interim Order No. 2 for the Protection of North Atlantic Right Whales (Eubalaena glacialis) in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, 2025
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 7, 2025:
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-003-25 — Publication of SRSP-511, issue 3
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Interim Order for the Protection of the Killer Whale (Orcinus orca) in the Waters of Southern British Columbia, 2025
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 24, 2025:
Special Import Measures Act
- Steel strapping — Decision
Canada Energy Regulator
- Notice of filing of an application for permits to construct and operate two international power lines — Saskatchewan Power Corporation
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-002 — Notice of commencement of preliminary injury inquiry Steel strapping
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 31, 2025:
Special Import Measures Act
- Container chassis — Decision
Canada—Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act
- Call for Bids (Cumulative Parcels) No. NL25-CFB01 (Eastern Newfoundland)
- Call for Bids No. NL25-CFB02 (Labrador South)
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- File PR-2024-063 — Notice of determination Building and facility construction and maintenance services
- Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2024-005 — Notice of determination Polyethylene terephthalate
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 7, 2025:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — Sparta Energy, Inc.
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- File PR-2024-067 — Notice of determination — Uniforms and related program management services
- File PR-2024-069 — Notice of determination Environmental services
- Notice No. HA-2025-003 — Appeals
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Public Service Employment Act
- Permission granted (Clément, Étienne)
- Permission granted (Huang, Michael Shucheng)
- Permission granted (Senghor, Annick Merry)
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 31, 2025:
Copyright Board
- Re:Sound Commercial Radio Tariff (2009-2025)
- SOCAN Tariff 1.A – Commercial Radio Tariff (2014-2018)
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, May 31, 2025:
Court of Justice Act
|
Alta Reg 93/2025
|
Court of Justice Fees Amendment Regulation
|
Alta Reg 96/2025
|
Transcript Fees and Format (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Judicature Act
|
Alta Reg 95/2025
|
Alberta Rules of Court Amendment Regulation
|
Alta Reg 94/2025
|
Surrogate Rules Amendment Regulation
|
Alta Reg 96/2025
|
Transcript Fees and Format (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Land Titles Act
|
Alta Reg 99/2025
|
Name Search (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Partnership Act
|
Alta Reg 100/2025
|
Partnership (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Prompt Payment and Construction Lien Act
|
Alta Reg 101/2025
|
Prompt Payment and Construction Lien Forms (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Recording of Evidence Act
|
Alta Reg 95/2025
|
Alberta Rules of Court Amendment Regulation
|
Alta Reg 96/2025
|
Transcript Fees and Format (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Orders in Council / Décrets
Alberta King's Printer
Access to Information Act, SA 2024 c A-1.4
- Act in force June 11, 2025 (OIC 196/2025)
Fairness and Safety in Sport Act, SA 2024, c F-2.5
- In force on September 1, 2025 (OIC 172/2025)
Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 10
- Section 45(2)(g)(i), which amends the Provincial Health Agencies Act, in force June 4, 2025 (OIC 180/2025)
iGaming Alberta Act, SA 2025, c I-0.2
- Sections 1(a) to (g) and (i) and 2 to 23 in force June 4, 2025 (OIC 187/2025)
Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025 c 15
- Section 3, which amends the Child and Youth Advocate Act, in force June 11, 2025 (OIC 195/2025)
- Section 2, which amends the Charitable Fund-raising Act, in force July 1, 2025 (OIC 195/2025)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
May 15, 2025
- Bill 37, Mental Health Services Protection Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 12
- Bill 38, Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 15
- Bill 39, Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 9
- Bill 40, Professional Governance Act — Chapter No. P- 25.5
- Bill 41, Wildlife Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 16
- Bill 44, Agricultural Operation Practices Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 4
- Bill 45, Critical Infrastructure Defence Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 5
- Bill 46, Information and Privacy Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 11
- Bill 47, Automobile Insurance Act — Chapter No. A-47
- Bill 48, iGaming Alberta Act — Chapter No. I-0.2
- Bill 49, Public Safety and Emergency Services Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 14
- Bill 50, Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 13
- Bill 51, Education Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 6
- Bill 52, Energy and Utilities Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 8
- Bill 53, Compassionate Intervention Act — Chapter No. C-21.5
- Bill 54, Election Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 7
- Bill 55, Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No.10
Notices / Avis
Alberta Gazette, Part I, May 31, 2025:
Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act
- Code of Practice for Solar and Wind Renewable Energy Operations
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 27, 2025:
Mineral Tenure Act
|
BC Reg 68/2025
|
Amends BC Reg 36/2025 — Mineral Land Reserve (Dasiqox Teẑtan Area) Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 3, 2025:
Clean Energy Act
|
BC Reg 69/2025
|
Amends BC Reg 291/2010 — Clean or Renewable Resource Regulation
Mineral Tenure Act
|
BC Reg 73/2025
|
Amends BC Reg 43/2025 — Mineral Land Reserve (New Prosperity) Regulation
|
BC Reg 74/2025
|
Enacts Temporary Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation
|
BC Reg 75/2025
|
Amends BC Reg 57/2025 — Temporary Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 10, 2025:
Short-Term Rental Accommodations Act
|
BC Reg 77/2025
|
Amends BC Reg 268/2023 — Short-Term Rental Accommodations Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 10, 2025:
Vancouver Charter Amendment Act (No. 2), 2024, SBC 2024, c 12
- Various provisions in force June 9, 2025 (BC Reg 78/2025)
Royal Assents
May 29, 2025
- Bill 5, Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 10
- Bill 7, Economic Stabilization (Tariff Response) Act — Chapter No. 11
- Bill 11, Employment Standards Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 6
- Bill 13, Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 7
- Bill 14, Renewable Energy Projects (Streamlined Permitting) Act — Chapter No. 12
- Bill 15, Infrastructure Projects Act — Chapter No. 13
- Bill 202, Eligibility to Hold Public Office Act — Chapter No. 9
- Bill 204, Perinatal and Postnatal Mental Health Strategy Act — Chapter No. 8
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Regulated Health Professions Act
|
Man Reg 41/2025
|
College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba General Regulation, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
- No entries for this issue
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Court of Appeal Act
|
NLR 44/25
|
Court of Appeal Civil Rules, 2025
Proclamations / Proclamations
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
An Act to Amend the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Newfoundland and Labrador Act, SNL 2025, c 4
- Act in force June 2, 2025. (NLR 43/25)
An Act to Amend Public Safety Act, SNL 2024, c 31
- Section 2 and subsections 16(1), (2) and (4) in force January 5, 2026. (NLR 45/25)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to Amend the Public Service Act
|
An Act to Amend the Protection Against Family Violence Act
|
An Act to Amend the Student Financial Assistance Act, No. 2
|
First Responders Workers' Compensation Amendment Act
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, May 31, 2025:
Income Tax Act
|
NWT Reg R-038-2025
|
Income Tax Regulations, amendment
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 30, 2025:
Engineering Profession Act
|
NS Reg 103/2025
|
By-Laws of the Association of Professional Engineers — amendment
Environment Act
|
NS Reg 93/2025
|
Environmental Assessment Regulations — amendment
|
NS Reg 94/2025
|
Activities Designation Regulations — amendment
|
NS Reg 95/2025
|
Solid Waste-Resource Management Regulations — amendment
Summary Proceedings Act
|
NS Reg 99/2025
|
Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 30, 2025:
Advancing Nova Scotia Opportunities Act, SNS 2024, c 5
- Sections 150 and 151 in force May 20, 2025. (NS Reg 104/2025)
Nunavut / Nunavut
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to Amend the Legislation Act and Other Acts Respecting the Nunavut Gazette
|
An Act to Amend the Official Languages Act and the Inuit Language Protection Act
|
Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act
|
An Act to Amend the Vital Statistics Act
|
An Act to Amend the Hospital Insurance and Health and Social Services Administration Act
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
Emergency Management Modernization Act, 2025
|
Resource Management and Safety Act, 2025
|
Working for Workers Seven Act, 2025
|
Supporting Children and Students Act, 2025
|
Protect Ontario by Securing Affordable Energy for Generations Act, 2025
|
Peel Transition Implementation Act, 2025
|
Protect Ontario by Cutting Red Tape Act, 2025
Regulations / Règlements
Assessment Act
|
O Reg 73/25
|
General, amending O Reg 282/98
City of Toronto Act, 2006
|
O Reg 75/25
|
Traditional Municipal Taxes, Limits and Collection, amending O Reg 121/07
Commitment to the Future of Medicare Act, 2004
|
O Reg 94/25
|
General, amending O Reg 288/04
Courts of Justice Act
|
O Reg 72/25
|
Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990
Electricity Act, 1998
|
O Reg 101/25
|
Adjustments under Section 25.33 of the Act, amending O Reg 429/04
Employment Standards Act, 2000
|
O Reg 116/25
|
Termination and Severance of Employment, amending O Reg 288/01
Environmental Protection Act
|
O Reg 66/25
|
Registrations under Part II.2 of the Act — Water Taking, amending O Reg 63/16
|
O Reg 68/25
|
Environmental Compliance Approval in Respect of Sewage Work, amending O Reg 208/19
Fire Protection and Prevention Act, 1997
|
O Reg 87/25
|
Fire Code, amending O Reg 213/07
Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021
|
O Reg 91/25
|
General, amending O Reg 246/22
Gasoline Tax Act
|
O Reg 107/25
|
General, amending Reg 533 of RRO 1990
|
O Reg 108/25
|
Miscellaneous, amending Reg 534 of RRO 1990
Health Insurance Act
|
O Reg 96/25
|
General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990
|
O Reg 97/25
|
Health Fraud, amending O Reg 173/98
Health Protection and Promotion Act
|
O Reg 98/25
|
Reports, amending Reg 569 of RRO 1990
Healing Arts Radiation Protection Act
|
O Reg 95/25
|
X-Ray Safety Code, amending Reg 543 of RRO 1990
Laboratory and Specimen Collection Centre Licensing Act
|
O Reg 99/25
|
General, amending O Reg 45/22
Medical Laboratory Technology Act, 1991
|
O Reg 92/25
|
Exemption — Restricted Titles, amending O Reg 198/23
Medicine Act, 1991
|
O Reg 88/25
|
Exemption — Restricted Titles, amending O Reg 197/23
Modernizing Ontario for People and Businesses Act, 2020
|
O Reg 86/25
|
General, amending O Reg 555/20
Municipal Act, 2001
|
O Reg 74/25
|
Tax Matters — Special Tax Rates and Limits, amending O Reg 73/03
Nursing Act, 1991
|
O Reg 89/25
|
Exemption — Restricted Titles, amending O Reg 196/23
Occupational Health and Safety Act
|
O Reg 105/25
|
Construction Projects, amending O Reg 213/91
|
O Reg 106/25
|
Health Care and Residential Facilities, amending O Reg 67/93
Ontario Water Resources Act
|
O Reg 67/25
|
Water Taking and Transfer, amending O Reg 387/04
Planning Act
|
O Reg 80/25
|
Zoning Order — Protection of Public Health and Safety — Toronto Hospital Heliports, amending O Reg 10/24
Provincial Offences Act
|
O Reg 112/25
|
Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990
Public Hospitals Act
|
O Reg 100/25
|
Hospital Management, amending Reg 965 of RRO 1990
Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991
|
O Reg 90/25
|
Controlled Acts, amending O Reg 107/96
Respiratory Therapy Act, 1991
|
O Reg 93/25
|
Exemption — Restricted Titles, amending O Reg 199/23
Safe Drinking Water Act, 2002
|
O Reg 69/25
|
Definitions of "Deficiency" and "Municipal Drinking Water System", amending O Reg 172/03
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
City of Toronto Act, 2006
Municipal Act, 2001
June 4, 2025
Supporting Municipal Financial Accountability & Transparency — Comments by July 4, 2025
Commissioners for Taking Affidavits Act
Notaries Act
June 9, 2025
Reducing burden and finding efficiencies in the notaries and commissioners application program — Comments by July 24, 2025
Consumer Protection Act, 2002
June 4, 2025
Legislative Amendments to the Consumer Protection Act, 2002 — Comments by July 4, 2025
June 4, 2025
Legislative Amendments to the Consumer Reporting Act — Comments by July 4, 2025
Employment Standards Act, 2000
May 29, 2025
Proposed amendments to the Employment Standards Act, 2000 (Working for Workers Seven Act, 2025) — Comments by June 27, 2025
Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021
June 4, 2025
Publication Period for Long-Term Care Inspection Reports — Comments by July 4, 2025
Healing Arts Radiation Protection Act (HARPA)
June 4, 2025
Proposed amendments to Healing Arts Radiation Protection Act (HARPA) — Comments by July 4, 2025
iGaming Ontario Act, 2024
Liquor Control Board of Ontario Act, 2019
June 4, 2025
Spring Red Tape Reduction Bill — Centralization of Broader Real Estate Authority (CBREA) Phase 2 Proposed Legislative Amendments — Comments by July 4, 2025
Insurance Act
May 29, 2025
Preferred Provider Networks in Drug Group Insurance Plans — Comments by July 28, 2025
Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019
May 23, 2025
Amending O Reg 746/21 under the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019 to authorize licensed wineries to sell at their production site retail store, wine that was produced at another production site operated by the same manufacturer that is no longer operated by the licensee or by a manufacturer with whom they have a common shareholder that is surrendering their licence, subject to certain criteria — Comments by June 13, 2025
Modernizing Ontario for People and Businesses Act, 2020
June 4, 2025
Proposed amendments to the Modernizing Ontario for People and Businesses Act, 2020 — Comments by July 4, 2025
Municipal Act, 2001
June 4, 2025
Proposed amendments to the Municipal Act, 2001 to transfer the jurisdiction over regional roads, including stormwater, and waste collection services from Peel Region to Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon — Comments by July 4, 2025
Ontario Infrastructure and Lands Corporation Act, 2011
June 4, 2025
Amending the Ontario Infrastructure and Lands Corporation Act, 2011 to make District Social Services Administration Boards eligible to borrow from the Infrastructure Ontario Loan Program — Comments by July 4, 2025
Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016
June 4, 2025
Amendments to the Blue Box Regulation — Comments by July 4, 2025
June 4, 2025
Amendments to the Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016 — Comments by July 21, 2025
Orders In Council
Less Red Tape, More Common Sense Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 20
- Schedule 9, sections 1, 2, which amend the Modernizing Ontario for People and Businesses Act, 2020, in force July 1, 2025 (OIC 697/2025)
Supporting Children's Futures Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 17
- The following provisions of the Act in force July 1, 2025:
-
Royal Assents
May 29, 2025
- Bill 34, MPP Pension and Compensation Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 2
June 05, 2025
- Bill 2, Protect Ontario Through Free Trade Within Canada Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 3
- Bill 5, Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 4
- Bill 6, Safer Municipalities Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 5
- Bill 10, Protect Ontario Through Safer Streets and Stronger Communities Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 6
- Bill 11, More Convenient Care Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 7
- Bill 13, Primary Care Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 8
- Bill 17, Protect Ontario by Building Faster and Smarter Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 9
- Bill 24, Plan to Protect Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2025 — Chapter No. 10
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, May 31, 2025:
Real Property Tax Act
|
EC2025-431
|
Tax Credit Factor Regulations, amendment
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|
Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|
Loi modifiant diverses dispositions concernant principalement le Comité consultatif sur l'accessibilité financière aux études et la Commission d'évaluation de l'enseignement collégial
|
Loi modifiant la Loi sur la Société de développement des entreprises culturelles afin de moderniser son offre de services financiers et de reconnaître le domaine de la créativité numérique
|
Loi concernant l'Office franco-québécois pour la jeunesse et l'Office Québec-Monde pour la jeunesse
|
Loi modernisant la Loi sur les coopératives et modifiant d'autres dispositions
|
Loi favorisant le commerce des produits et la mobilité de la main-d'Suvre en provenance des autres provinces et des territoires du Canada
|
Loi remplaçant le nom de la circonscription électorale de Matane-Matapédia par Matane-Matapédia-Mitis
|
Loi remplaçant le nom de la circonscription électorale de Laporte par celui de « Pierre-Laporte »
|
Loi remplaçant le nom de la circonscription électorale de Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata par celui de « Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata–Les Basques »
|
Loi remplaçant le nom de la circonscription électorale de Vimont par celui de « Vimont-Auteuil »
|
Loi remplaçant le nom de la circonscription électorale d'Arthabaska par celui d'« Arthabaska-L'Érable »
Bills
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to amend various provisions concerning mainly the Comité consultatif sur l'accessibilité financière aux études and the Commission d'évaluation de l'enseignement collégial
|
An Act to amend the Act respecting the Société de développement des entreprises culturelles to modernize the Société's financial service offer and to recognize the digital creativity industry
|
An Act respecting the Office franco-québécois pour la jeunesse and the Office Québec-Monde pour la jeunesse
|
An Act to modernize the Cooperatives Act and to amend other provisions
|
An Act to facilitate the trade of goods and the mobility of labour from the other provinces and the territories of Canada
|
An Act to replace the name of the electoral division of Matane-Matapédia by Matane-Matapédia-Mitis
|
An Act to replace the name of the electoral division of Laporte by the name "Pierre-Laporte"
|
An Act to replace the name of the electoral division of Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata by the name "Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata–Les Basques"
|
An Act to replace the name of the electoral division of Vimont by the name "Vimont-Auteuil"
|
An Act to replace the name of the electoral division of Arthabaska by the name "Arthabaska-L'Érable"
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 mai 2025:
Loi sur les loteries et les appareils d'amusement
|
Décret 643-2025
|
Règlement modifiant les Règles sur les bingos
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 28, 2025:
Act respecting lotteries and amusement machines
|
OC 643-2025
|
Regulation to amend the Bingo Rules
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 mai 2025:
Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite
Loi sur les régimes volontaires d'épargne-retraite
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les régimes volontaires d'épargne-retraite
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 juin 2025:
Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies
professionnelles
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes minimales de premiers secours et de premiers soins
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 juin 2025:
Loi sur les entreprises de services monétaires
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur les entreprises de services monétaires
Loi sur la pharmacie
- Règlement sur l'exercice de certaines activités professionnelles visées à l'article 17 de la Loi sur la pharmacie
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 28, 2025:
Supplemental Pension Plans Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting supplemental pension plans
Voluntary Retirement Savings Plans Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting voluntary retirement savings plans
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 4, 2025:
Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational
diseases
Act respecting occupational health and safety
- Regulation to amend the First-aid Minimum Standards Regulation
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 11, 2025:
Money-Services Businesses Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation under the Money-Services Businesses Act
Pharmacy Act
- Regulation respecting the carrying on of certain professional activities provided for in section 17 of the Pharmacy Act
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 juin 2025:
Loi sur les valeurs mobilières
|
AM 2025-11
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement 81-102 sur les fonds d'investisseme — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2025-11 du ministre des Finances
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 11, 2025:
Securities Act
|
MO 2025-11
|
Regulation to amend Regulation 81-102 respecting Investment Funds — Order number V-1.1-2025-11 of the Minister of Finance
Sanctions
28 mai 2025
- Loi nº 81, Loi modifiant diverses dispositions en matière d'environnement — Chapitre nº 12
- Loi nº 84, Loi sur l'intégration à la nation québécoise — Chapitre nº 13
30 mai 2025
- Loi nº 89, Loi visant à considérer davantage les besoins de la population en cas de grève ou de lock-out — Chapitre nº 14
- Loi nº 98, Loi modifiant la Loi électorale principalement afin de préserver l'intégrité du processus électoral — Chapitre nº 15
4 juin 2025
- Loi nº 92, Loi modifiant diverses dispositions principalement dans le secteur financier — Chapitre nº 16
- Loi nº 95, Loi favorisant l'équité dans l'accès aux services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance subventionnés dispensés par les titulaires de permis — Chapitre nº 17
- Loi nº 215, Loi concernant la Municipalité de Saint-Sylvère
- Loi nº 216, Loi concernant la Ville de Longueuil
- Loi nº 219, Loi concernant la dissolution de l'Agence de développement de Ferme-Neuve
- Loi nº 395, Loi remplaçant le nom de la circonscription électorale de Matane-Matapédia par Matane-Matapédia-Mitis
- Loi nº 795, Loi remplaçant le nom de la circonscription électorale de Laporte par celui de « Pierre-Laporte »
- Loi nº 797, Loi remplaçant le nom de la circonscription électorale de Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata par celui de « Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata–Les Basques »
- Loi nº 890, Loi remplaçant le nom de la circonscription électorale de Vimont par celui de « Vimont-Auteuil »
- Loi nº 996, Loi remplaçant le nom de la circonscription électorale d'Arthabaska par celui d'« Arthabaska-L'Érable »
6 juin 2025
- Loi nº 100, Loi sur la négociation et la détermination des conditions de travail requérant une coordination nationale notamment dans les secteurs public et parapublic — Chapitre nº 23
7 juin 2025
- Loi nº 69, Loi assurant la gouvernance responsable des ressources énergétiques et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives — Chapitre nº 24
Assents
May 28, 2025
- Bill 81, An Act to amend various provisions relating to the environment — Chapter No. 12
- Bill 84, An Act respecting integration into the Québec nation — Chapter No. 13
May 30, 2025
- Bill 89, An Act to give greater consideration to the needs of the population in the event of a strike or a lock-out — Chapter No. 14
- Bill 98, An Act to amend the Election Act mainly to preserve the integrity of the electoral process — Chapter No. 15
June 4, 2025
- Bill 92, An Act to amend various provisions mainly with respect to the financial sector — Chapter No. 16
- Bill 95, An Act to promote equity in access to subsidized educational childcare services provided by permit holders — Chapter No. 17
- Bill 215, An Act respecting Municipalité de Saint-Sylvère
- Bill 216, An Act respecting Ville de Longueuil
- Bill 219, An Act respecting the dissolution of the Agence de développement de Ferme-Neuve .
- Bill 395, An Act to replace the name of the electoral division of Matane-Matapédia by Matane-Matapédia-Mitis
- Bill 795, An Act to replace the name of the electoral division of Laporte by the name "Pierre-Laporte"
- Bill 797, An Act to replace the name of the electoral division of Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata by the name "Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata–Les Basques"
- Bill 890, An Act to replace the name of the electoral division of Vimont by the name "Vimont-Auteuil"
- Bill 996, An Act to replace the name of the electoral division of Arthabaska by the name "Arthabaska-L'Érable"
June 6, 2025
- Bill 100, An Act respecting the negotiation and determination of conditions of employment requiring national coordination in particular in the public and parapublic sector — Chapter No. 23
June 7, 2025
- Bill 69, An Act to ensure the responsible governance of energy resources and to amend various legislative provisions — Chapter No. 24
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, May 23, 2025:
The Environmental Management and Protection Act, 2010
|
Sask Reg 36/2025
|
The Environmental Management and Protection (Saskatchewan Environmental Code Adoption) Amendment Regulations, 2025
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, May 23, 2025:
The Insurance Act
- Life Insurance Council of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaws amendments
The Real Estate Act
- Saskatchewan Real Estate Commission —Regulatory Bylaws amendments
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, May 30, 2025:
The Certified Management Consultants Act
- Institute of Certified Management Consultants of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaws
-
- Regulatory Bylaw No. 1
The Medical Profession Act, 1981
- Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaws amendments
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issued
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.