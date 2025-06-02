ARTICLE
2 June 2025

Big Law Redefined: Immigration Insights Episode 14 | Transferring Employees To Canada - What Corporate Employers Need To Know (Podcast)

Canada Immigration
Kate Kalmykov

In this episode of the Immigration Insights series on Greenberg Traurig's Big Law Redefined podcast, host Kate Kalmykov, co-chair of GT's Global Immigration & Compliance Practice, is joined by Canadian immigration attorney Sergio Karas to discuss the basics and complexities of corporate immigration to Canada.

They address the do's and don'ts of cross-border work, key visa categories, business visitor vs. work permit rules, and common mistakes companies make.

Kate and Sergio emphasize the need for careful planning, accurate documentation, and understanding the differences between US and Canadian immigration systems.

If your business is involved with Canadian immigration, you won't want to miss this discussion!

