Job Offer Points Express Entry: A Lawyer's Opinion On Cancellation

IRCC has removed the arranged employment points from the Express Entry system, a big change in Canada's immigration strategy. Originally introduced to combat fraud related to Labour Market Impact Assessments (LMIAs) that were being bought rather than obtained legitimately, this has far-reaching implications that go way beyond that.

At first glance, it seems simple: removing the additional Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) points (50 or 200) for valid job offers reduces fraud. But upon closer inspection it has a troubling and disproportionate impact on mature professionals, senior executives, entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals, especially those over 35 who have been the backbone of Canada's economy.

Without these points experienced professionals in senior roles in Canada are now at a disadvantage. Mature candidates with global experience and significant economic contributions in Canada score lower due to age and the nature of their work arrangements. Previously, the arranged employment points were a lifeline for them to get permanent residency. Now, they have been stripped of that advantage, and their pathway has narrowed significantly.

Entrepreneurs and self-employed professionals often arrive in Canada through LMIA-exempt work permits and have used arranged employment points as a strategic step toward permanent residency. After investing heavily (buying or building businesses, employing Canadians and contributing to local economies), they are now being sidelined. To add insult to injury, self-employment in Canada doesn't qualify as "Canadian experience" under Express Entry, so these economically active individuals are being isolated from immigration options.

Find out what alternatives are still available for you in light of these changes in our follow-up article "Express Entry Points Removed: Your 5 Options."

Long term effects of this change

This policy change is sending a clear and concerning message: Canada is less welcoming to the very individuals who have proven their economic value by creating jobs, driving innovation and investing directly in local communities. What was supposed to be an anti-fraud measure is now alienating a key demographic that supports Canada's long-term economic growth and competitiveness

A more targeted approach could have been taken, one that targets actual fraudulent practices without penalizing honest entrepreneurs and experienced professionals. Provincial Nominee Programs and specific streams for senior executives or self-employed professionals could be alternative pathways, but relying solely on those may not fully compensate for the losses caused by this broad decision. In combating fraud IRCC may be sacrificing too much economic value. Policymakers need to rethink how to balance integrity with economic life. Canada's immigration system must be fair, competitive and aligned with its long-term economic interests.

Bringing You, Your Talent & Your Business To Canada

Get started and make your first step towards Canada. Book your 1-hour strategy meeting with a licensed Canadian immigration lawyer.

Immigration to Canada can be very complicated for businesses, business owners, and foreign employees. Hiring business immigration lawyers with the skill, experience, and patience is often crucial to successfully navigating this complex process. The experienced professionals at Sobirovs Law Firm offer tailored legal services in all business and corporate immigration matters. Contact us for more information on how we can help you meet your immigration needs.

We have worked with & represented clients from all walks of life. Always just one call – or click – away, weʼre happy to help you begin your & your familyʼs journey to Canada.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.