Saskatchewan Immigration Nomination Program (SINP) Halts New Job Approval Forms Amid Federal Cuts

In response to the federal government's decision to lower immigration levels and significantly reduce provincial nomination allocations by 50% for 2025, the Saskatchewan Immigration Nomination Program (SINP) has taken decisive action. On February 18, 2025, SINP announced an immediate and temporary pause on the intake of all new Job Approval Forms (JAF).

Registered employers with the SINP program must submit a Job Approval Form before they can request a Job Approval Letter (JAL) to support a foreign worker's permanent residency application. With this pause, no new employer nominations can proceed until further notice, affecting how businesses in Saskatchewan can bring in and retain international talent. The duration of this pause remains unspecified, but it reflects the broader adjustments in Canada's immigration policy.

Employers and prospective applicants are encouraged to look into alternative immigration pathways or wait for further updates from SINP on when the intakes might resume.

The information provided here is subject to change based on further announcements from both federal and provincial governments.

