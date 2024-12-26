Former International Students And Permanent Residence Applicants Eligible For New Work And Residency Benefits

At a Glance

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada has implemented the following policies to welcome foreign post-university graduates and address labor shortages in Canada:

Individuals in Canada who completed a Canadian post-secondary degree and hold a post-graduate work permit expiring between September 20, 2021 and December 31, 2022, can apply for a work permit extension or a new work permit of up to 18 months; and

Foreign nationals who applied for permanent residence through the temporary-resident-to permanent-resident pathways in 2021 (for essential workers and international graduates) and who are awaiting adjudication of their applications are now eligible for bridging work permits valid until December 31, 2024, up from the previous validity of one year. Update- December 18, 2024: This public policy has been extended until December 31, 2026.As a result, permanent residence applicants who received this bridging work permit can now apply to extend it until December 31, 2026.



The situation

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has implemented new work authorization-related measures for certain foreign nationals with expired or expiring post-graduate work permits and certain permanent residence applicants, to foster post-graduation immigration and address labor shortages in Canada.

A closer look

New Policy Details Impact International students. Foreign nationals in Canada who completed a Canadian post-secondary degree and hold a post-graduate work permit expiring between September 20, 2021 and December 31, 2022 can apply for a work permit extension or a new work permit of up to 18 months. This option was not previously available. Application. Eligible applicants must submit their work permit application online by December 31, 2022. Port-of-entry applications are not accepted. Process. The work permit application process differs depending on the individual's circumstances, such as their work permit expiration date, whether their address is up to date in IRCC's records and the remaining validity on their passport. Interested applicants should work with their immigration professional for case-specific advice.

The work permit application process differs depending on the individual's circumstances, such as their work permit expiration date, whether their address is up to date in IRCC's records and the remaining validity on their passport. Interested applicants should work with their immigration professional for case-specific advice. Interim work authorization. Until May 31, 2023, applicants for the additional 18-month work period can work in Canada during the processing of their new work permit or work permit extension, provided they also hold valid temporary residence status. They will receive an email from IRCC indicating they are authorized to work as evidence of work authorization. This provides more time for eligible foreign nationals to access pathways to qualify for and obtain permanent residence while contributing to the Canadian economy. Permanent residence applicants. Foreign nationals who applied for permanent residence through the temporary-resident-to permanent-resident pathways in 2021 (for essential workers and international graduates) and who are awaiting adjudication of their applications are now eligible for bridging work permits (which grant work authorization to permanent residence applicants awaiting the processing of their application) valid until December 31, 2024, up from the previous validity of one year. Update- December 18, 2024: This has been extended until December 31, 2026.As a result, permanent residence applicants who received this bridging work permit can now apply to extend it until December 31, 2026. More details on the policy and process can be found here. Automatic extension. Individuals who already hold a bridging work permit, have a passport valid until at least December 31, 2024, and whose address is up to date in IRCC's records will have the updated work permit mailed to them. According to IRCC, they should receive it by mid-October.

Individuals who already hold a bridging work permit, have a passport valid until at least December 31, 2024, and whose address is up to date in IRCC's records will have the updated work permit mailed to them. According to IRCC, they should receive it by mid-October. Other applicants. Applicants with passports that expire before December 31, 2024, or whose address is not up to date, need to apply online to obtain the new extended work permit. Due to ongoing processing delays impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, this ensures permanent residence applicants do not lose the ability to work while they wait for their permanent residence application to be finalize

Background

Reason for measures. The initiatives, originally announced by IRCC in April 2022, are aimed at positioning Canada as a leading destination of choice for students around the world and addressing labor shortages in the country by allowing foreign nationals to contribute to the Canadian economy.

The initiatives, originally announced by IRCC in April 2022, are aimed at positioning Canada as a leading destination of choice for students around the world and addressing labor shortages in the country by allowing foreign nationals to contribute to the Canadian economy. Economic recovery. As Canada seeks to recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has encouraged addressing labor shortages and talent attraction through immigration as a central part of Canada's economic recovery. These initiative follow several other initiatives implemented in 2022 by the government of Canada with the same aim, including new work permit options for Quebec-selected permanent residence applicants, and improvements to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP), among others.

Looking ahead

The new work-authorization measures show Canada's continued prioritization in addressing labor market challenges faced by employers in the country. Additional measures and improvements are expected to expand immigration in the country as a source of economic recovery.

