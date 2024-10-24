ARTICLE
24 October 2024

Cap Introduced For Skilled Worker Program Applications In Quebec

Quebec has implemented a one-year cap on the number of foreign nationals from any one country that can be invited to apply for permanent residence under the Regular Skilled Worker Program. Until October 9, 2025, in each round of invitations conducted by the Ministry, the percentage of invitations issued to foreign nationals of any single country cannot exceed 25%. As a reminder, applicants must first submit an expression of interest to immigrate to Quebec. The government then issues invitations to top-raking candidates out of that pool several times per year, who are then eligible to apply for permanent residence in Canada. According to the government, the measure will help ensure diversity of applicants for permanent residence under the Regular Skilled Worker Program.

