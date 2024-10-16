Canada recently introduced a temporary policy aimed at advancing the transition of temporary residents to permanent status through their Provincial Nominee Programs (PNP). This policy will grant open work permits to PNP candidates awaiting the final decision on their permanent residency applications, allowing them to continue working and living in Canada without interruption.

The initiative is part of a broader effort by the Canadian government to address labor shortages by allowing skilled workers to fill or continue to fill without interruption critical needs in the labour market. By offering an open work permit, eligible candidates can remain employed with any Canadian employer, providing both stability for workers and an ongoing contribution to Canada's economy. The work permit is valid for up to three years or until a decision is made on the individual's PNP application. The temporary policy is in effect now until December 31, 2024.

This move aligns with Canada's broader immigration strategy to retain skilled foreign workers, making the country an appealing destination for professionals from around the world. Provincial Nominee Programs already play a critical role in helping provinces and territories nominate individuals with skills that match local labor market needs. The new policy ensures that workers can maintain their employment without facing the uncertainty of visa expiration during the application process.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) continues to focus on providing faster pathways to permanent residency for skilled temporary workers, addressing ongoing challenges related to labor demand across sectors such as technology, healthcare, and construction. By facilitating smoother transitions, this policy strengthens Canada's immigration framework and boosts long-term economic growth.

