On October 10th, 2023, Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship (IRCC), the Honourable Marc Miller, announced a significant step in fulfilling Canada's commitment to welcome 15,000 migrants on a humanitarian basis from the Western Hemisphere.

The key announcement is the creation of a new humanitarian permanent residence pathway that will welcome up to 11,000 migrants from Colombia, Haiti, and Venezuela. Eligible foreign nationals, who have extended family connections in Canada, can apply for this pathway starting this fall. To qualify, the principal applicant must be a child, grandchild, spouse, common-law partner, parent, grandparent, or sibling of a Canadian citizen or permanent resident.

Successful applicants will benefit from enhanced pre-arrival services, including employment skills assessments and referrals to settlement provider organizations in their intended communities. This initiative aligns with Canada's commitment to responsible and compassionate migration policies, providing a humane alternative to irregular migration.

Canada's proactive approach and commitment to increasing refugee resettlement from the Americas, combined with its support for the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection, reflect its dedication to addressing migration challenges responsibly and collaboratively. Additionally, Canada is investing $75 million over six years to strengthen asylum capacity and improve the integration of migrants and refugees into local communities and labour markets, ultimately improving the quality of life for those in need.

While the humanitarian permanent residence pathway program has not launched yet, it is expected to launch in the upcoming months. The takeaway is that if you, or someone you know, is Colombian, Haitian, or Venezuelan, and has a family connection to Canada, there may be a specific program for you to immigrate to Canada. Stay tuned.

