27 March 2025

How Trump Could Turbocharge The Brain Drain From Canada

Green and Spiegel

Green and Spiegel is one of the world's oldest immigration law firms, with over 60 years of experience assisting a global clientele. Focusing exclusively on immigration law, the lawyers at Green and Spiegel provide a broad range of immigration services to individual, institutional, and corporate clients in Canada, the United States, and Europe.
Canada Immigration
In a recent Financial Post article by Yvonne Lau, Jonathan Grode, U.S. Practice Director and Managing Partner at Green and Spiegel, weighs in on the growing migration of tech talent from Canada to the U.S. Grode explains that U.S. companies are targeting Canadian talent, particularly as Canadians enjoy visa advantages, allowing for a smoother transition to working in the U.S. The article explores how President Trump's alignment with Silicon Valley may further intensify the competition for Canadian tech workers.

Authors
Photo of Jonathan A. Grode
Jonathan A. Grode
