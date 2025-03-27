How Trump Could Turbocharge The Brain Drain From Canada

In a recent Financial Post article by Yvonne Lau, Jonathan Grode, U.S. Practice Director and Managing Partner at Green and Spiegel, weighs in on the growing migration of tech talent from Canada to the U.S. Grode explains that U.S. companies are targeting Canadian talent, particularly as Canadians enjoy visa advantages, allowing for a smoother transition to working in the U.S. The article explores how President Trump's alignment with Silicon Valley may further intensify the competition for Canadian tech workers.

