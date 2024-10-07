CURATED
7 October 2024

Canada Extends Special Immigration Measures For Israeli And Palestinian Nationals

Ga
Green and Spiegel LLP

Contributor

Green and Spiegel LLP logo
Green and Spiegel is one of the world's oldest immigration law firms, with over 60 years of experience assisting a global clientele. Focusing exclusively on immigration law, the lawyers at Green and Spiegel provide a broad range of immigration services to individual, institutional, and corporate clients in Canada, the United States, and Europe.
Explore Firm Details
Earlier this year, Canada had introduced special temporary immigration measures in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Canada Immigration
Photo of Emre Esensoy
Authors

Earlier this year, Canada had introduced special temporary immigration measures in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. These measures allow Israeli and Palestinian passport holders with valid temporary resident status in Canada to apply for fee-exempt study or open work permits that can be valid for up to three years. There are also similar facilitative measures for the immediate family members of Canadian citizens or permanent residents who left Israel or the Palestinian Territories on or after October 7, 2023.

These measures were set to expire on June 12, 2024. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced on the same day that the program has been extended to July 31, 2025. Applicants will now have until July 31, 2025 to submit their applications.

Details about these special measures can be found in our blog post here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Emre Esensoy
Emre Esensoy
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More