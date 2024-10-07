Canada Extends Special Immigration Measures For Israeli And Palestinian Nationals

Earlier this year, Canada had introduced special temporary immigration measures in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. These measures allow Israeli and Palestinian passport holders with valid temporary resident status in Canada to apply for fee-exempt study or open work permits that can be valid for up to three years. There are also similar facilitative measures for the immediate family members of Canadian citizens or permanent residents who left Israel or the Palestinian Territories on or after October 7, 2023.

These measures were set to expire on June 12, 2024. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced on the same day that the program has been extended to July 31, 2025. Applicants will now have until July 31, 2025 to submit their applications.

Details about these special measures can be found in our blog post here.

