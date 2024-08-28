Interim Measures For Certain Citizenship Applicants

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Pending a parliamentary decision on a proposed law that would extend citizenship by descent beyond the first generation and would automatically confer Canadian citizenship to persons born abroad to a Canadian parent who is also born abroad (whereas currently, a Canadian citizen parent can only pass on citizenship to a child born outside Canada if they were either born in Canada or naturalized before the birth of the child), Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has introduced interim measures which allow certain foreign nationals who are otherwise impacted by the current first generation limit to gain citizenship. Applicants who have submitted a proof of citizenship application under urgent processing that is currently subject to the first-generation rule will have their applications reviewed by IRCC, instead of automatically rejected. IRCC will either hold their application under processing until a decision is made on the proposed law, or, if it determines that the applicant is eligible for urgent processing, grant applicants the option to request a discretionary grant of citizenship (granted by the immigration minister to individuals in special or exceptional cases). Affected applicants should contact their immigration professional for case-specific advice.

