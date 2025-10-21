Amendments Announced For New Saskatchewan Franchise Disclosure Regulations

As noted in our previous Insight, Saskatchewan is enacting its first franchise legislation, The Franchise Disclosure Act (the Act) and The Franchise Disclosure Regulations (the Regulations), which will provide greater clarity and protection for both franchisors and franchisees. The Province has now released further updates to the Regulations in the form of The Franchise Disclosure Amendment Regulations, 2025 (Amendment Regulations).

Among other amendments, the Amendment Regulations include the addition of definitions for "earnings projection," "foreign jurisdiction" and "officer." The definition of "earnings projection" includes information given by or on behalf of a franchisor, directly or indirectly, from which a specific level or range of actual or potential sales, costs, income, revenue or profits from franchises or businesses of the franchisor or of the franchisor's affiliate of the same type as the franchise being offered can easily be ascertained. This brings it in line with similar definitions found in the Manitoba and British Columbia franchise regulations.

The Amendment Regulations also provide confirmation that U.S. financial audit and review standards will be acceptable for franchisor's financial statement compliance purposes and clarify that it is the financial statements of the franchisor (not the franchise, as per the original Regulations) that must meet these standards.

Cabinet has now approved June 30, 2026, as the date that the Act and Regulations (as amended by the Amendment Regulations) will come into force. This timing is noteworthy and beneficial for franchisors in Saskatchewan as it provides a practical window to get compliance matters and disclosure practices in order. The timing will also likely align with the majority of franchisors' routine disclosure document reviews for updated financial documents, typically around six months following the end of the calendar year (a common fiscal year-end).

Franchisors should take advantage of this opportunity in the coming months to review and update their form(s) of disclosure document and arrange to appoint an attorney for service in Saskatchewan if their principal business address is located outside of the province.

The Order in Council approving the amendments to the Regulations can be found here.

The Order in Council approving the coming into force date can be found here.

