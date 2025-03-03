Episode 70: Empowering Women With Financial Clarity And Fueling Leadership In The Next Generation (Podcast)
Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In episode 70, Tanya Grace, a Certified Financial Planner.
Canada
Finance and Banking
Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton
office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship,
and the ecosystem that supports them. In episode 70, Tanya Grace, a Certified Financial Planner at
IG Wealth Management, shares her insights on the power of financial
clarity, the importance of expert guidance in navigating complex
decisions and how building a strong financial foundation enables
individuals and organizations to grow with confidence.
In this episode, Heather and Tanya discuss what makes a great
leader, including showing up with compassion, fostering innovation,
and creating space for meaningful conversations that drive success.
Tanya also shares her vision for greater accessibility for women in
finance and leadership, advocating for open doors and new
opportunities for the next generation to thrive. To learn more
about IG Wealth Management and to connect with Tanya, please visit
https://www.ig.ca/en/advisor/tanya_grace.
