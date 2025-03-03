ARTICLE
3 March 2025

Episode 70: Empowering Women With Financial Clarity And Fueling Leadership In The Next Generation (Podcast)

D
Dentons

Contributor

Canada Finance and Banking
Heather Barnhouse
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In episode 70, Tanya Grace, a Certified Financial Planner at IG Wealth Management, shares her insights on the power of financial clarity, the importance of expert guidance in navigating complex decisions and how building a strong financial foundation enables individuals and organizations to grow with confidence.

In this episode, Heather and Tanya discuss what makes a great leader, including showing up with compassion, fostering innovation, and creating space for meaningful conversations that drive success. Tanya also shares her vision for greater accessibility for women in finance and leadership, advocating for open doors and new opportunities for the next generation to thrive. To learn more about IG Wealth Management and to connect with Tanya, please visit https://www.ig.ca/en/advisor/tanya_grace.

Authors
Photo of Heather Barnhouse
Heather Barnhouse
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
