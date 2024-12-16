ARTICLE
16 December 2024

Fintech Comparative Guide: Canada

EKB | Edwards, Kenny & Bray LLP

EKB lawyers Kelly Samuels and Russell Allsup have authored a Fintech Comparative Guide for Canada.
Canada Technology
Kelly Samuels,Fraser Hartley, and Riley Lalonde
Published by Mondaq, this Guide provides an overview of the following topics as they pertain to Canada:

  • Legal and enforcement framework
  • Fintech market
  • Technologies
  • Key activities and legal issues
  • Data security and cybersecurity
  • Financial crime
  • Competition
  • Innovation
  • Talent acquisition
  • Trends and predictions
  • Tips and traps
Download the Fintech Comparative Guide: Canada

The future of fintech is bright in Canada. For proof of growth, look to the number of startups entering the market, the numerous partnerships between fintechs and traditional financial institutions, or to the improving regulatory environment.

Regulators have taken an interest in fostering fintech: the Canadian Securities Administrators' (CSA) fintech "regulatory sandbox" being one noteworthy example. Canadian consumers have also increased their use, including of payment and budgeting platforms. Overall, however, adoption of the technology in Canada trails that of many other nations, such as China and India.

For more on the evolving legal and regulatory landscape, visit the EKB Fintech Blog.

