Topics in Technology Perspectives Outlook 2025 include:

AI Representations and Warranties in M&A Transactions

Canadian Digital Services Tax

Is Copyright Law Catching Up to Generative AI?

Regulation of FinTechs – Payment Service Providers

Introducing Open Banking to the Canadian Market

Canadian Take Privates in 2024 and Looking Forward

2025 Venture Market Update

Canadian Crypto Outlook: Progress or Standstill?

AI Representations and Warranties in M&A Transactions

With the emergence of generative artificial intelligence ("AI"), mergers and acquisitions ("M&A") practitioners are more and more likely to encounter AI issues during transactions. While those may involve well-known legal risks (corporate, employment, contractual, etc.), they can also entail novel ones depending notably on whether the transaction involves a company that develops or uses AI systems in its activities (or both), or the type of AI systems in question – be they generative or decision-making AI systems. Those novel issues stem notably from the way those AI systems are developed (i.e., using massive datasets) and the risks associated with their output, which can be unpredictable, biased and otherwise harmful.

In an M&A context, mitigating the risks associated with AI requires a comprehensive strategy that should start with a thorough due diligence of the target's AI profile. For detailed insights on this critical step, we refer the reader to a previous article published in our Technology Perspective Outlook 2024. Following such review, drafting robust representations and warranties ("R&W") is also essential to allocate AI risks between buyers and sellers, as we will discuss in this article.

Shares or assets purchase agreements usually include "technology" R&W, which are often sub-divided into "information technology," "privacy" and "intellectual property" R&W. Many AI risks can be addressed through such standard clauses. For instance, a target's ownership of intellectual property ("IP") rights in its AI solutions will generally be captured by a standard IP ownership R&W. After all, AI systems are software code that are subject to IP protections, including copyrights. However, in many cases additional bespoke AI R&W will be required to cover all relevant AI risks.

