Canada Sanctions "Haitian Gang Leaders"

On June 21, 2024, Canada announced additional sanctions under the Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Regulations (the "Haiti Regulations"). Canada has sanctioned three "Haitian gang leaders" to address "the escalating gang violence in Haiti, which continues to have devastating effects on the Haitian population". Canada has stated it has reason to believe that the listed individuals "have engaged in activities that have undermined the peace, security and stability of Haiti and that have contributed to acts of gross and systematic human rights violations in Haiti".

The Haiti Regulations freeze any Canadian held assets of the sanctioned individuals. The individuals are also now inadmissible to Canada under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. Since November 2022, Canada has imposed sanctions against 31 individuals under the Haiti Regulations.

