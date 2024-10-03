Canada Issues Further Sanctions And Export Prohibitions Targeting Russia

Canada has announced further amendments to the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations (the "Regulations"). The first round of sanctions and additional export prohibitions were announced on June 13, 2024, effective June 12, 2024. The second round of sanctions was announced on June 18, 2024, effective June 13, 2024.

The first round of sanctions adds 11 individuals and 16 entities to Schedule 1 of the Regulations with Canada identifying their involvement in disinformation and propaganda operations, Russia's military-industrial complex, and sanctions circumvention. These amendments also place export prohibitions under Schedule 7 of the Regulations on an additional 5 categories of goods related to computer numerically controlled machine tools that Russia could use in the production and manufacturing of weapons. These prohibitions prohibit persons in Canada and Canadians abroad from providing these items to Russia.

The second round of sanctions adds 13 individuals to Part 1.1 of Schedule 1 in response to the "death of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and Russia's continued gross and systemic violations of human rights". Global Affairs Canada stated that the targeted individuals are "senior officials and high-ranking employees of Russia's investigation agency, penitentiary service and police force who were involved in the ill-treatment and death of Mr. Navalny".

