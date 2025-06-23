ARTICLE
23 June 2025

How Recent Amendments To The Competition Act Raise The Stakes For Environmental Claims (Video)

Last June, significant amendments to Canada's Competition Act were passed, raising the stakes for environmental and sustainability claims.
Last June, significant amendments to Canada's Competition Act were passed, raising the stakes for environmental and sustainability claims. With penalties of up to 3% of global revenue for first offences, the risk to businesses has never been higher.

What's changing?

The amendments introduced new substantiation requirements for environmental claims, grounded in novel concepts that have yet to be clearly defined by the Competition Bureau. Further, on June 20, 2025, a new private right of action comes into effect, allowing a broader range of stakeholders to challenge misleading claims.

In the absence of clear guidance, businesses must take a cautious and well-documented approach to environmental claims - across all platforms and materials - to avoid serious regulatory and reputational risk.

What does this mean for your business?

Now is the time to audit your environmental claims, align your claims with your risk tolerance and develop a compliance program to reflect the uncertainty surrounding the new legal standards.

Join us in this on-demand webinar for an informative session on the current legal landscape and what steps you need to take to stay compliant.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

