What To Consider When Adopting Artificial Intelligence On The Farm

Artificial intelligence is transforming Canadian agriculture, offering producers new tools to work smarter and reduce costs. Before investing in AI technology for farm operations, producers must carefully evaluate what these tools can accomplish, understand data ownership and privacy implications, and assess the true costs versus potential returns.

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Artificial intelligence (AI) has arrived on the farm, and Canadian producers across the country are beginning to explore how AI-powered tools can help them work smarter and reduce costs. Before investing in any AI technology, it is important to understand what these tools are designed to accomplish, and what considerations farmers should think about before diving in.

From precision spraying and livestock monitoring to autonomous equipment, AI technology raises a host of exciting possibilities. That said, thoughtful adoption is key. By taking the time to understand the technology, assess the costs and benefits and plan for integration with their existing operations, farmers can position themselves to take advantage of what AI has to offer while managing the risks.

Understanding what AI can (and cannot) do

AI excels at processing large volumes of data quickly, identifying patterns, and making predictions or recommendations based on that data. For example, AI-driven crop scouting tools can analyze drone imagery to detect early signs of disease or pest pressure across thousands of acres in a fraction of the time it would take a person to walk those fields.

However, AI systems are only as good as the data they are trained on, and they can struggle with situations that fall outside the patterns they have learned. A model trained primarily on data from the American Midwest may not perform as well in the unique growing conditions found in the Canadian Prairies. Farmers should ask vendors pointed questions about where and how their models were developed and validated, and whether the technology has been tested in Canadian conditions.

Data ownership and privacy

Many AI platforms require access to detailed farm data, such as field boundaries, yield maps, soil test results, input application records and financial information. Before signing up for any service, farmers should carefully review the terms of service and data-sharing agreements to understand who owns the data, how it will be used and where it could be shared or sold to third parties.

Canadian farmers should be aware that farm data is generally not considered personal information and, accordingly, data privacy laws may offer only limited protections. The legal landscape around agricultural data is still evolving. Industry organizations such as the Canadian Federation of Agriculture and Ag Data Transparent have been advocating for stronger data protection standards tailored to agriculture. In the meantime, producers should take a cautious approach and ensure they retain ownership and control of their farm data wherever possible.

Cost and return on investment

AI technology can represent a significant upfront investment, and farmers should approach these purchases with the same careful cost-benefit analysis they would apply to any other major capital expenditure. It is important to look beyond the sticker price of hardware or software and consider the total cost of ownership, including subscription fees, data storage costs, maintenance, training, and potential integration costs with existing equipment and farm management systems.

Equally important is having a clear understanding of the expected return on investment. Vendors will often make impressive claims about cost savings or yield improvements, but farmers should ask for evidence, ideally from Canadian operations with comparable conditions, and consider starting with a pilot project on a portion of their operation before committing to a farm-wide rollout. Government programs such as the Canadian Agricultural Partnership and its successor frameworks, as well as certain provincial innovation programs, may offer cost-sharing or grant opportunities to help offset the cost of adopting new technologies.

Regulatory and legal considerations

The regulatory environment surrounding AI in agriculture is still taking shape in Canada. Farmers should be mindful of existing regulations that may intersect with AI use, such as rules governing pesticide application (which could be relevant when using AI-driven variable-rate sprayers) and environmental regulations related to nutrient management and water use.

Looking ahead, the federal government continues to signal its intention to develop a broader regulatory framework for AI. A previous legislative proposal, the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA), which formed part of Bill C-27, died on the order paper when Parliament was prorogued in January 2025. More recently, on June 15, 2026, the government introduced Bill C-36, the Protecting Privacy and Consumer Data Act, which overhauls the federal private-sector privacy framework but deliberately does not include AI-specific legislation. The government has indicated it will pursue AI regulation through a separate, incremental approach as part of its AI for All national strategy.

While the specific regulatory requirements that will apply to agricultural AI remain uncertain, farmers should stay informed about these developments and consider how future regulations might affect the tools and practices they adopt today.

Originally published by Western Producer’s “Ask a Lawyer” column.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.