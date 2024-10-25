Webinar: Legal Update: All Things Canadian Employment Law

McCarthy Tétrault LLP provides a broad range of legal services, advising on large and complex assignments for Canadian and international interests. The firm has substantial presence in Canada’s major commercial centres and in New York City, US and London, UK.

Join McCarthy Tétrault's Labour & Employment Group for an informative webinar touching on key Canadian issues.

The McCarthy panel will cover current and emerging developments, trends and news in labour and employment and immigration law as well as human resources practices including, the latest legislative updates from across the country and how they might impact on workplaces and workforces, a summary of recent cases related to discrimination in the workplace and workplace harassment, and a close look at the recent proposed changes to Canada's post-graduate work permits and changes to low wage LMIA programs.

