21 August 2024

UPCOMING WEBINAR: Legal Update: All Things Canadian Employment Law

MT
Join McCarthy Tétrault LLP for their upcoming webinar.
Authors
Date: 24 October 2024
Time: 3:00 PM UTC
Duration: 60 min
Language: English
Format: Online

Join McCarthy Tétrault's Labour & Employment Group for an informative webinar touching on key Canadian issues. The McCarthy panel will cover current and emerging developments, trends and news in labour and employment law and human resources practices.

1435710.png

