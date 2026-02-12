A Review Of Landmark Decisions In Employment And Labour Law Rendered In Québec In 2025

The year 2025 saw several significant judicial decisions shaping the landscape of labour and employment law. In the following pages, we present the key highlights from a dozen rulings by various Québec courts, tribunals and arbitrators. These decisions address critical topics such as work-related injury, confidentiality of tax information, psychological harassment, absence from work and termination of employment.

Looking ahead to 2026, we identify key trends and cases that employers and employees should watch closely. These insights provide valuable guidance on emerging developments that may have a lasting impact on the workplace.

By staying informed on these important developments, both employers and employees can better navigate the changing legal landscape in the year ahead.

