Pay Transparency In British Columbia

Going to trial or arbitration should always be considered steps of last resort so early advice directed at solving a problem or ameliorating the effect of one is a cost effective way of approaching a dispute. If early attempts to avoid or solve a problem are not successful we are ready, willing and able to litigate cases of all sizes and complexity.

We are always willing to sit down with a potential client to find how best to advance or defend a position. We also take pride in giving an honest appraisal of the client’s chances of success so that you may make informed decisions with a clear understanding of the risks and rewards.

Since 1992, Mackoff Mohamed has provided thoughtful and innovative representation to individuals and corporations. We possess a great depth of experience in trial and appellate work, mediation and arbitration. We understand that the best outcome in any case depends upon a number of considerations including preservation of ongoing business relationships and maintainin