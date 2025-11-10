Termination Pay And Notice Periods In Ontario Employment Law (Video)

self

Learn how termination notice works in Ontario and what rights employees may have when their employment ends. Barrie employment lawyer Leslie Haddock explains the difference between working notice, where you continue your role during the notice period, and pay in lieu of notice, where wages are provided instead of ongoing work.

She also covers the two types of notice periods in Ontario: statutory notice under the Employment Standards Act, which can include termination pay and severance pay depending on your years of service and employer size, and common law notice, which is often longer and determined by factors such as age, position, and the availability of similar work.

Leslie also highlights how termination for cause can limit an employee's entitlement to notice, making it important to know how the law applies in different circumstances.

In her employment law practice, Leslie assists both employees and employers with a range of workplace issues, including wrongful and constructive dismissal claims, human rights matters, and employment standards compliance. She reviews and drafts employment contracts, workplace policies, and termination packages, and provides guidance on employee discipline, accommodations, and obligations upon termination.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.