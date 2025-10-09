The Unspoken Whispers: Perimenopause/Menopause In The Workplace And The Tale Of "We Don't Talk About Bruno"

In the enchanting world of movies, there is a song from the animated film "Encanto" that has captured the hearts of many: "We Don't Talk About Bruno." This catchy tune conveys a tale of an unspoken secret, a hidden reality that remains shrouded in silence. Interestingly, this song serves as an unexpected analogy for a topic that often goes unaddressed in workplaces: perimenopause/menopause (I'll refer to it as just "menopause" for the remainder of the blog). Just as the family in the movie chooses to keep Bruno's story hushed, the experiences and challenges faced by women going through menopause are often overlooked, disregarded, and not accommodated within professional environments.

In this blog, I explore the similarities between "We Don't Talk About Bruno" and menopause in the workplace, shedding light on the importance of open dialogue and understanding with a view to engaging in appropriate accommodation under the Ontario Human Rights Code (the Code).

Firstly, we need to address this question:

Is there a legal duty to accommodate menopausal women in the workplace?

The Ontario Human Rights Code

The Code is provincial legislation that promotes equal rights and opportunities without discrimination. It protects individuals from discrimination based on factors such as sex, age, and disability, among others. While Menopause itself is likely not a disability, in some instances, the symptoms could be severe enough to constitute disabilities1 under the Code which triggers an employer's obligation to accommodate an individual. Additionally, employees are protected from being put at a disadvantage or treated less favourably because of their age. This could include less favourable treatment because they're going through menopause, because it is usually related to the age of the person.

The duty to accommodate arises when an individual faces a barrier due to a protected ground, such as disability or their age. It requires employers to take proactive measures to address and eliminate discrimination, ensuring equal access and opportunities for everyone. Engaging in appropriate accommodation of individuals going through this stage of life will ensure that employers meet their legal obligations under the Code.

What are the Barriers to Accommodation and How Can Employers Overcome them?

The Veiled Symphony

In "Encanto," Bruno's existence is deemed a secret, his story unacknowledged. Similarly, menopause is often treated as a hidden symphony playing silently in the lives of working women. Menopause is a natural transition that affects women in their late 40s or early 50s, bringing hormonal and physical changes that can impact their overall well-being. Of all women aged 20-54 who were not attending school full time, 68% were employed full time in 2021.2 Additionally, 75% of women experience menopausal symptoms and 25% of women experience serious symptoms.3 Yet, due to societal taboos and a lack of open discussion (because menopause is an intensely personal situation both in the manner in which women feel comfortable about openly discussing their struggles, symptoms and experiences and also due to the unique way in which menopause presents itself in each individual), menopause remains shrouded in secrecy within many workplaces.

The Power of Open Dialogue: Promoting Open Communication

In "Encanto," the reason we don't talk about Bruno isn't because of who Bruno is, but because of how the Madrigal family viewed what happened when Bruno had a premonition. The lyrics of the song itself show the fear the Madrigals have of the unknown and their preference to just not talk about what they don't understand. It is through acknowledging Bruno and coming to understand his premonitions that the family begins to heal and overcome their struggles. Similarly, the first step in assisting menopausal women in the workplace is to foster an atmosphere of open communication. Employers need to encourage employees to discuss their experiences and concerns related to menopause, ensuring confidentiality and empathy. By creating a safe space for conversations, employees can express their needs and seek appropriate support if necessary.

Unheard Struggles: Education, and Awareness

The family in "Encanto" avoids discussing Bruno to maintain harmony and keep the focus elsewhere. They fear and are confused by Bruno's often negative prophecies, so they choose instead to ignore that Bruno is a part of the family to maintain the town's level of positivity. Similarly, menopause-related challenges in the workplace are often unspoken to avoid disrupting the status quo – that is women strive to work "like they used to" or at the level which is expected of them in a corporate setting. Symptoms such as hot flashes, mood swings, fatigue, smell sensitivity, and cognitive changes can affect a woman's productivity and well-being. However, without acknowledgment and support, these struggles go unnoticed, leaving women to silently manage their symptoms while maintaining their professional performance.

Employers need to educate employees and management about menopause and its potential impact on women's lives. Like in Encanto, the real villain is the family's inability to talk about what they don't understand and shutting a family member out in the process. Raising awareness helps foster understanding, empathy, and support among colleagues. Employers should also encourage managers to attend training sessions that highlight the challenges faced by menopausal women and provide strategies for supporting their employees.

Shattering the Stigma: Reviewing Existing Policies, Implementing Flexible Work Arrangements, and Establishing Wellness Programs

The family in "Encanto" eventually realizes that ignoring Bruno's presence does not make their lives better; instead, it perpetuates a false narrative. Likewise, workplaces must understand that disregarding menopause does not make it disappear. Menopausal symptoms can impact work performance and well-being. And as in any other case, where there is a suggestion of a disability, employers cannot turn a blind eye.

Employers should review existing policies to ensure they are inclusive and considerate of menopause-related needs. Make necessary adjustments to policies on dress codes, breaks, and other relevant areas to accommodate symptoms. The key to implementing appropriate workplace policies is found in obtaining input from affected employees. Their personal experiences and individual needs will help employers implement policies that work and will also make employees feel heard and understood.

Offering flexible work arrangements, such as adjustable schedules or remote work options, allows women to manage their symptoms effectively. Flexibility empowers women to balance their personal health and professional lives, likely leading to higher job satisfaction and productivity. Additionally, hot flashes, a common menopausal symptom, can be uncomfortable and disruptive. Providing a workspace with adjustable temperature control and good ventilation can help alleviate discomfort.

Further, implementing wellness programs that address menopausal concerns can significantly benefit both women and the organization. Employers may wish to consider offering yoga or meditation classes, stress management workshops, or access to counseling services.

What are the Other Benefits of Engaging in Appropriate Accommodation?

There are a number of other benefits derived from accommodation of menopausal women in the workplace. Here are a few:

Retention of Experienced Workforce: In my experience, many companies are concerned about the cost of accommodation. However, by accommodating menopausal women in the workplace, organizations demonstrate their commitment to employee well-being and inclusivity which fosters loyalty and strengthens employee retention rates. Menopausal women are more likely to remain engaged and committed to their roles, reducing turnover costs and loss of institutional knowledge and experience. By implementing appropriate measures, employers can retain skilled individuals who might otherwise face difficulties continuing their employment due to menopause-related symptoms. Increased Productivity and Performance: When menopausal women feel supported and understood, their productivity and performance can soar. By accommodating their needs, organizations unlock their full potential. Reduced symptoms, improved work-life balance, and flexible work arrangements lead to higher job satisfaction and enhanced overall performance. Enhanced Workplace Morale and Engagement: An inclusive workplace that accommodates menopausal women promotes a positive and supportive work culture. Employees feel valued, respected, and cared for, which contributes to higher morale and engagement levels across the organization. A happier and healthier workforce leads to improved teamwork, collaboration, and innovation Reputation and Employer Branding: Employers who prioritize inclusivity and support for menopausal women cultivate a positive reputation and strong employer branding. Word-of-mouth travels fast, and employees are more likely to recommend an organization that values their well-being. Such a reputation helps attract top talent, further enhancing the organization's success.

Encanto can act as a lesson for employers. Though Bruno was gifted with an ability to see the future, his family's confusion and unwillingness to discuss and understand his powers left him hiding in the walls for years. Bruno was never the topic of open discussion and understanding. Like Bruno, menopause is the elephant in the room that is easier to ignore than understand and welcome with a seat at the table. But just as Mirabel puts the pieces of the puzzle together to bring Bruno out of hiding and show his magic in a different light, employers can, and should open the door to dialogue and support for menopausal employees. Understanding is the cornerstone to tackling the taboo of menopause.

Footnotes

1. Section 10 of the Code defines "disability" as:

any degree of physical disability, infirmity, malformation or disfigurement that is caused by bodily injury, birth defect or illness and, without limiting the generality of the foregoing, includes diabetes mellitus, epilepsy, a brain injury, any degree of paralysis, amputation, lack of physical co-ordination, blindness or visual impediment, deafness or hearing impediment, muteness or speech impediment, or physical reliance on a guide dog or other animal or on a wheelchair or other remedial appliance or device, a condition of mental impairment or a developmental disability, a learning disability, or a dysfunction in one or more of the processes involved in understanding or using symbols or spoken language, a mental disorder, or an injury or disability for which benefits were claimed or received under the insurance plan established under the Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997.

The Ontario Human Rights Commission guidelines state that "Disability" should be interpreted in broad terms.[17]

2.https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/pub/75-006-x/2022001/article/00009-eng.htm

3.https://www.endocrinology.org/endocrinologist/131-spring19/features/menopause-in-the-workplace-introducing-good-practice/

Originally published June 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.