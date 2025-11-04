When The Public Crosses The Line: Protecting Municipal Staff From Public Abuse

In recent years, municipalities have made great strides in fostering respectful workplaces. Codes of conduct, training programs, and workplace policies have emphasized civility among staff and council members. But what happens when harassment comes not from within, but from the community?

More and more, municipal staff are asking: "What about when the public harasses us?": "What about when the public harasses us?" The question strikes a chord. It's a reality many municipal staff face—being publicly attacked on social media, receiving threatening messages, or being confronted with hostility while working.

This troubling dynamic raises an important question: Who protects municipal staff from the public?

Recent events

In Toronto, ON, a municipal staff member was subjected to a sustained campaign of harassment by a member of the public who was a lawyer. The lawyer sent hundreds of abusive emails and voicemails and distributed printed flyers featuring the staff member's photo and contact details. The flyers labeled the staff member a "Pride Killer!!" — a misleading accusation suggesting they advocated for the "murder of homosexuals." In reality, the staff member had used the term "Pride Killer" in a personal social media post to express a philosophical view that excessive pride can hinder personal growth. The situation escalated to criminal charges against the lawyer for harassment, culminating in the Ontario Superior Court deeming the lawyer a vexatious litigant.1

In August in Penticton, BC, a senior municipal staff member faced violent threats and attacks on social media after a public discussion about transportation planning. The RCMP launched an investigation, and city officials publicly condemned the harassment. Penticton's Mayor, Julius Bloomfield, said the city is "built on dialogue, diversity and respect. We welcome passionate debate — it's a cornerstone of democracy ... But when that passion turns into harassment or threats, it crosses a line that must never be crossed."2

The Municipal District of St. Stephen, NB also spoke out in August, reporting a disturbing rise in threats, verbal assaults, and intimidation targeting municipal staff. Mayor Allan MacEachern noted: "While spirited debate and accountability are the hallmarks of a healthy democracy, there is a growing trend of personal attacks, harassment, and intimidation that must be addressed directly and unequivocally."3

Controversial community issues—such as opposition to Pride flags or diversity initiatives—can exacerbate hostility toward municipal staff. Yet, influenced by the global landscape and the rise of social media, we're also seeing seemingly routine issues now attract abuse and hostility.

The Legal Landscape

Under Ontario's Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA), employers have a duty to protect workers from workplace violence and harassment—including that perpetrated by third parties. Workplace violence goes beyond physical harm and includes an attempt or threat to commit violence. Similarly, Ontario's Human Rights Code prohibits harassment based on protected grounds, no matter the source. Yet, despite these legal frameworks, many municipal employees still feel—and are—vulnerable.

Calls to Action

Earlier this year, the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) called for proposals to create a municipal civility and anti-harassment policy. The Union of Municipalities of New Brunswick (UMNB) also put out a call to action for the development of a strategy to deal with the intimidation and harassment of municipal leaders and staff, calling for a coordinated response. A report is expected before the end of the year.

Elect Respect: A Movement for Change

The recently launched Elect Respect campaign was spearheaded by municipal councillors and leaders in Halton Region. The initiative calls for people to stand against harassment and toxic discourse in politics. It promotes respectful public service and aims to create safer, more inclusive spaces for everyone in municipal life. While the initiative was originally aimed at encouraging respect toward elected officials, partnering it with a call for respect for all in the municipal sphere broadens its impact.

Taking Action

Together with advocating for change and a coordinated response, the challenge and the solutions lie in enforcement and awareness. There are practical steps municipalities can take now to help cultivate a culture that prioritizes staff safety and well-being:

Visible zero tolerance for disrespect : Develop public-facing messaging and communication plans that set expectations for respectful engagement. Signs and notices about respectful conduct and zero tolerance for harassment toward municipal staff sends a clear signal that it won't be allowed.

: Develop public-facing messaging and communication plans that set expectations for respectful engagement. Signs and notices about respectful conduct and zero tolerance for harassment toward municipal staff sends a clear signal that it won't be allowed. Public codes of conduct : Adopt public codes of conduct that apply to community interactions.

: Adopt public codes of conduct that apply to community interactions. Enforce expectations : When members of the public fail to meet expectations, take all reasonable and available steps to reinforce them, redirect communications, and, in extreme circumstances, consider options to restrict communication or physical presence on municipal property.

: When members of the public fail to meet expectations, take all reasonable and available steps to reinforce them, redirect communications, and, in extreme circumstances, consider options to restrict communication or physical presence on municipal property. Social media guidelines and monitoring : An employer is liable to protect employees from abuse, threats, and harassment on its social media platforms. It has been determined that it is not appropriate to take complaints about employees through social media or to discuss them publicly. Allowing the public to subject employees to abuse or threats of violence on social media violates the employer's obligation to take positive and reasonable steps to ensure that its workplace is free from harassment. Meeting this obligation requires employers with social media platforms to have a social media policy and protocol to set expectations for respectful communication and take steps to block or report users who post offensive messages. 4

: An employer is liable to protect employees from abuse, threats, and harassment on its social media platforms. It has been determined that it is not appropriate to take complaints about employees through social media or to discuss them publicly. Allowing the public to subject employees to abuse or threats of violence on social media violates the employer's obligation to take positive and reasonable steps to ensure that its workplace is free from harassment. Meeting this obligation requires employers with social media platforms to have a social media policy and protocol to set expectations for respectful communication and take steps to block or report users who post offensive messages. Spread the word : Use all opportunities to have dialogue on respectful engagement: at the beginning or during council meetings, at committee meetings, when speaking to the media, and in any forum that includes the public.

: Use all opportunities to have dialogue on respectful engagement: at the beginning or during council meetings, at committee meetings, when speaking to the media, and in any forum that includes the public. Councillors who model and speak up : Encourage council members to model civility and respect and call out inappropriate behaviour.

: Encourage council members to model civility and respect and call out inappropriate behaviour. Policies : Internal policies often address staff-to-staff conduct but may fall short in dealing with external threats. Ensure policies explicitly cover harassment from the public and provide clear procedures for reporting and responding to such incidents.

: Internal policies often address staff-to-staff conduct but may fall short in dealing with external threats. Ensure policies explicitly cover harassment from the public and provide clear procedures for reporting and responding to such incidents. Staff training : Equip staff with tools to de-escalate confrontations and recognize harassment. Grant them permission to politely end an interaction that has become hostile or abusive.

: Equip staff with tools to de-escalate confrontations and recognize harassment. Grant them permission to politely end an interaction that has become hostile or abusive. Violence protocols : Ensure protocols for addressing workplace violence, including from the public, are established and known to employees with clear processes about to whom and how to escalate an incident, when to call police, and defined roles for employees, leaders, and any others who may need to become involved.

: Ensure protocols for addressing workplace violence, including from the public, are established and known to employees with clear processes about to whom and how to escalate an incident, when to call police, and defined roles for employees, leaders, and any others who may need to become involved. Support systems : Implement organization and peer support networks for staff who experience abuse and harassment.

: Implement organization and peer support networks for staff who experience abuse and harassment. Working groups: Share ideas between municipalities about effective and ineffective strategies and develop a coordinated response to advocate for and action change.

Moving Forward

By fostering a culture of respect and accountability, municipalities can set a powerful example for their communities. Protecting municipal staff from harassment is not just about compliance—it's about valuing the people who serve and support our communities every day.

