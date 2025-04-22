ARTICLE
22 April 2025

Geoff Mason Covers Employee And Employer Rights When Layoffs Happen Due To Economic Downturns (Podcast)

On the April 14 episode of The Jas Johal Show, Geoff Mason outlines the key rights for workers and employer obligations under BC labour laws when layoffs are on the table...
Canada Employment and HR
On the April 14 episode of The Jas Johal Show, Geoff Mason outlines the key rights for workers and employer obligations under BC labour laws when layoffs are on the table — particularly during economic downturns such as the ongoing tariff dispute.

This is a circumstance that I think really calls for cooperation between employers and employees. [...] The primary approach should be looking at your strict legal entitlements: what can and can't I do here? I think the way that everyone's going to get through this tumultuous time together is by working with each other. Hopefully that means employees being flexible with their employers and vice versa.

Listen to the podcast (segment begins at 28:00)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

