In the final episode of our podcast series "The Fundamentals of Canadian Labor Law," Littler attorneys Matthew Badrov and Stephen Shore discuss the complexities surrounding the construction industry...

In the final episode of our podcast series “The Fundamentals of Canadian Labor Law,” Littler attorneys Matthew Badrov and Stephen Shore discuss the complexities surrounding the construction industry in Canada and the basics of successorship.



self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.