ARTICLE
14 January 2025

Fundamentals Of Canadian Labor Law: Collective Bargaining In Canada (Podcast)

Littler - Canada

Contributor

In the fourth episode of a six-part podcast series "The Fundamentals of Canadian Labor Law,"...
Canada Employment and HR
Stephen Shore and Matthew P. Badrov

In the fourth episode of a six-part podcast series "The Fundamentals of Canadian Labor Law," Littler attorneys Stephen Shore and Matt Badrov discuss what to expect after a union is certified, how to prepare for and what is typically covered by a collective agreement, what to expect in a typical negotiation, and tips for achieving your goals at the bargaining table.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Stephen Shore
Matthew P. Badrov
