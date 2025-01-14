Fundamentals Of Canadian Labor Law: Collective Bargaining In Canada (Podcast)

In the fourth episode of a six-part podcast series "The
Fundamentals of Canadian Labor Law," Littler attorneys Stephen
Shore and Matt Badrov discuss what to expect after a union is
certified, how to prepare for and what is typically covered by a
collective agreement, what to expect in a typical negotiation, and
tips for achieving your goals at the bargaining table.
