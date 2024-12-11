ARTICLE
11 December 2024

Ontario Invites Comments On Proposed Changes To Employment Standards Act, 2000 Leave Provisions

HM
Hicks Morley Hamilton Stewart Storie LLP

Contributor

Canada Ontario Employment and HR
On December 3, 2024, Ontario's government announced that it is seeking feedback on important amendments proposed to the Employment Standards Act, 2000 (ESA) if the Working for Workers Six Act, 2024 (Bill 229) passes.

As discussed in our FTR Now of November 28, 2024, Bill 229 would:

  • introduce a new placement of a child leave, entitling an employee with at least 13 weeks of service to an unpaid leave of up to 16 weeks after the placement or arrival of a child into the employee's custody, care and control through adoption or surrogacy, which would align with an upcoming 15-week employment insurance (EI) benefit entitlement for adoptive and surrogacy parents
  • introduce a new long-term illness leave, entitling an employee with at least 13 weeks of service to an unpaid leave of up to 27 weeks if the employee is unable to perform the duties of their position because of a serious medical condition, which would align with the 26-week EI sickness benefit entitlement

The government is inviting comments on these proposed changes until January 2, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Danika L. Winkel
Danika L. Winkel
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
