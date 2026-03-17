How Much Compensation Can I Get For A Wrongful Death Claim In Ontario?

When a loved one is killed because of someone else's negligence, the emotional devastation can feel unbearable.

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When a loved one is killed because of someone else's negligence, the emotional devastation can feel unbearable.

At some point during your grief journey, you may ask:

How much compensation can my family and I receive in a wrongful death claim in Ontario?

The answer depends on several key factors, but in many cases, compensation can help provide financial security and acknowledge the profound loss your family has suffered.

As a lawyer who handles serious wrongful death cases across Ontario, here is what you need to know.

The Legal Basis for Wrongful Death Claims in Ontario

Wrongful death claims are brought under the Family Law Act.

This law allows certain family members to claim compensation when a death is caused by negligence — for example:

Motor vehicle accidents

Pedestrian incidents

Medical malpractice

Unsafe premises

Eligible family members include:

Spouses

Children

Parents

Grandparents

Grandchildren

Siblings

How Much Is a Wrongful Death Claim Worth?

Each case is unique, and compensation is based on the specific circumstances of the family and the deceased.

Compensation typically falls into three major categories:

1. Loss of Care, Guidance and Companionship

This compensates family members for the irreplaceable loss of the relationship itself. Courts consider:

The closeness of the relationship

The role the deceased played in the family

The ages of everyone involved

The degree of emotional dependency

Each award recognizes the profound grief and emotional void created by the death of a loved one. Each case is assessed uniquely.

2. Loss of Financial Support (Dependency Claims)

These claims address the economic impact of losing a loved one who contributed financially or with household support.

Dependants can claim:

Loss of future earnings

Loss of pension and benefits

Loss of household services

Loss of childcare contributions

Calculations are based on:

Income history

Career trajectory

Age at death

Expected retirement

Expert economic analysis

For younger earners or primary breadwinners, dependency claims can reach hundreds of thousands, and sometimes well into the millions of dollars, subject to insurer policy limits.

Proper expert analysis is essential to ensure all losses are captured.

3. Funeral and Out-of-Pocket Expenses

Families can also recover:

Funeral expenses

Travel costs

Grief counselling

Other financial losses related to the death

In motor vehicle fatalities, additional benefits, such as death benefits, may be available under Ontario's auto insurance system.

Why Early Legal Advice Matters

Insurance companies begin assessing details immediately after a fatality:

They calculate risk

Retain experts

Prepare defences

Families require someone protecting their interests as well.

At HSH, as experienced wrongful death lawyers, we will:

Identify every eligible claimant

Retain income and actuarial experts

Quantify long-term dependency losses

Preserve key evidence and protect limitation periods

Walk along side you every step of the way

We will handle your case with compassion, ensuring your family's legal and emotional needs are prioritized every step of the way

Taking early legal action allows you and your loved ones to focus on grieving and supporting your family, while we carefully manage the legal process to secure the compensation your loved ones deserve.

The Bottom Line

No amount of money replaces a loved one.

Proper compensation can:

Provide financial stability

Acknowledge the depth of your loss

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.