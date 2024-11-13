Legislative Update Report No. 2024-21 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 10/24 to 11/06
n This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, November 6, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|
SOR/2024-205
|
Order 2024-66-08-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|
SOR/2024-206
|
Order 2024-87-08-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Excise Act, 2001
|
SOR/2024-211
|
Regulations Amending the Excise Duties on Vaping Products Regulations
Trust and Loan Companies
Act
Cooperative Credit Associations Act
|
SOR/2024-212
|
Regulations Amending the Principal Protected Notes Regulations and the Deposit Type Instruments Regulations
Special Economic Measures Act
|
SOR/2024-213
|
Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Burma) Regulations
Canada Student Loans
Act
Canada Student Financial Assistance Act
|
SOR/2024-210
|
Regulations Amending the Canada Student Loans Regulations and the Canada Student Financial Assistance Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 2, 2024:
Pension Benefits Standards Act, 1985
- Regulations Amending the Pension Benefits Standards Regulations, 1985 (Publication of Information Relating to the Investments of Plans)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
October 31, 2024
- Bill C-20, Public Complaints and Review Commission Act — Chapter No. 25
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 26, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order 2024-87-08-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-011-24 — Release of RSS-248, Issue 3
Pilotage Act
- Interim Order No. 3 Respecting the Summerside Compulsory Pilotage Area
- Interim Order No. 4 Respecting the Placentia Bay Compulsory Pilotage Area
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 2, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice concerning the availability of a report that summarizes how any comments or notices of objection to an equivalency agreement were dealt with
Global Affairs Canada
- Public release of the initial environmental assessment and the summary of the initial gender-based analysis plus of the Canada-Ecuador Free Trade Agreement negotiations
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-012-24 — Release of SRSP-500, Issue 2
Insurance Companies Act
- Alan CA Inc. — Letters patent of continuance and order to commence and carry on business
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 26, 2024:
- E.SUN Commercial Bank, Ltd. — Application to establish a foreign bank branch
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 26, 2024:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a journalism organization [Voluntary, 849157532RR0002]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2024-011
- Order — Carbon steel welded pipe
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 2, 2024:
Special Import Measures Act
- Pea protein — Decisions
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 140942103RR0001]
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Orders
- Part 1 applications
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 26, 2024:
Copyright Board
- Retransmission of Distant Radio Signals (2019-2023)
Alberta / Alberta
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
Alberta Bill of Rights Amendment Act, 2024
|
Early Learning and Child Care Amendment Act, 2024
|
Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 (No. 2)
|
Education Amendment Act, 2024
|
Meat Inspection Amendment Act, 2024
|
Fairness and Safety in Sport Act
|
Service Alberta Statutes Amendment Act, 2024
|
Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2024
|
Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 (No. 2)
|
Protection of Privacy Act
|
Access to Information Act
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, October 31, 2024:
Alberta Utilities Commission Act
|
Alta Reg 169/2024
|
Market Surveillance Amendment Regulation
Provincial Offences Procedure Act
|
Alta Reg 167/2024
|
Procedures Amendment Regulation
Notices / Avis
Alberta Gazette, Part I, October 31, 2024:
Alberta Securities Commission
- Amendments to Alberta Securities Commission Rules (General)
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
- No entries for this issue
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
The Provincial Court Amendment Act
|
The Planning Amendment Act
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Builders' Liens Act
|
Man Reg 113/2024
|
Builders' Liens (Prompt Payment) Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
The Body Armour and Fortified Vehicle Control Amendment Act, SM 2024, c 18
- Act in force November 15, 2024 (OIC 237/2024)
The Builders' Liens Amendment Act (Prompt Payment), SM 2023, c 30
- The following proclamation is to be issued by the Lieutenant Governor (OIC 233/2024):
-
- Sections 1, 14 to 16 and 18 in force November 14, 2024;
- Section 2 and section 13, except insofar as it enacts sections 80 to 103 and 105 to 123, in force November 15, 2024;
- The remaining provisions of that Act that are not yet in force come into force April 1, 2025.
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
- No entries for this issue
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to Amend the Medical Act, 2011 and the Psychologists Act, 2005
|
An Act to Amend the Labour Standards Act
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Endangered Species Act
|
NLR 69/24
|
Endangered Species List Regulations (Amendment)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
An Act to Amend the Highway Traffic Act and the Provincial Offences Act, SNL 2024, c 17
- Act in force November 1, 2024 (NLR 73/24)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to Amend the Motor Vehicles Act
|
Business Day Statute Law Amendment Act
|
Northwest Territories Indigenous-Led Conservation Fund Establishment Act
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, November 1, 2024:
Electricity Act
|
NS Reg 226/2024
|
Green Choice Program Regulations — amendment
Marine Renewable-energy Act
|
NS Reg 225/2024
|
Marine Renewable-energy General Regulations — amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, November 1, 2024:
Financial Measures (2024) Act, SNS 2024, c 3
- Sections 25 to 27, 72 to 74 and 102 to 104 in force October 21, 2024 (NS Reg 222/2024)
Halifax Regional Municipality Charter, SNS 2021, c 13
- Act in force October 21, 2024 (NS Reg 222/2024)
Municipal Government Act, SNS 2017, c 13
- Sections 3, 7 (to the extent that Section 7 enacts Sections 408AB and 408AC of the Municipal Government Act), 11, 14 and 18 (to the extent that Section 18 enacts clauses 383(1)(ca) and (cb) of the Halifax Regional Municipality Charter) in force October 21, 2024 (NS Reg 222/2024)
Nunavut / Nunavut
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
Fuel Tax Act
|
Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act
|
An Act to Amend the Technical Standards and Safety Act
|
Write-Off of Assets and Debts Act, 2023-2024
|
An Act to Amend the Property Assessment and Taxation Act
|
An Act to Amend the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|
An Act to Amend the Vital Statistics Act
|
An Act to Amend the Integrity Act
|
An Act to Amend the Legislative Assembly Retiring Allowances Act and the Supplementary Retiring Allowances Act
|
Post-Secondary Student Support Act
|
An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act
Regulations / Règlements
Nunavut Gazette, Part II, October 31, 2024:
Property Assessment and Taxation Act
|
Nu Reg 031-2024
|
Property Assessment Regulations, amendment
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
Building Ontario For You Act (Budget Measures), 2024
|
Honouring Veterans Act, 2024
|
Election Finances Amendment Act (Quarterly Allowances), 2024
Regulations / Règlements
Assessment Act
|
O Reg 419/24
|
General, amending O Reg 282/98
Building Code Act, 1992
|
O Reg 447/24
|
Building Code, amending O Reg 203/24, which amends O Reg 163/24
Electricity Act, 1998
|
O Reg 399/24
|
Energy and Water Efficiency — Appliances and Products, amending O Reg 509/18
|
O Reg 499/24
|
Electrical Safety Code, amending O Reg 164/99
Nursing Act, 1991
|
O Reg 429/24
|
General, amending O Reg 275/94
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Building Code Act, 1992
November 4, 2024
Proposal to Establish a Building Official Equivalency Assessment Process — Comments by December 4, 2024
Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021
November 6, 2024
Proposed Amendments to Ontario Regulation 246/22 (Regulation) under the Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021 (FLTCA) to enable a Long-Term Care (LTC) Homes Cultural Pilot Project — Comments by November 26, 2024
Health Protection and Promotion Act, RSO 1990, c H.7
October 25, 2024
Proposed amendments to regulations under the Health Protection and Promotion Act — Comments by November 4, 2024
Laboratory & Specimen Collection Centre
Licensing Act
Health Insurance Act
October 31, 2024
Proposed Amendments to Ontario Regulation 45/22 (General) under the Laboratory and Specimen Collection Centre Licensing Act (LSCCLA) and Regulation 552 (General) under the Health Insurance Act (HIA), in order to update the Schedule of Benefits for Laboratory Services (SOB-LS) and Schedule of Benefits for Physician Services (SOB-PS) — Comments by December 15, 2024
Planning Act
November 5, 2024
Proposed Amendments to Ontario Regulation 525/97 to Exempt Certain Official Plan Matters from Approval under the Planning Act — Comments by December 5, 2024
Provincial Offences Act
October 29, 2024
Compliance Modernization — Proposed Amendments to Regulation 950 to expand the ability to issue tickets — Comments by December 13, 2024
Supply Chain Management Act (Government, Broader Public Sector and Health Sector Entities), 2019
October 28, 2024
Centralization of Broader Real Estate Authority (CBREA) Phase 2 Proposed Regulatory Amendments — Comments by December 11, 2024
Orders In Council
Better Schools and Student Outcomes Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 11
- Schedule 2, subsections 1(3), (4), 2(10), 3(1), 4, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 15(1), 16, 17, 33, which amends the Education Act, in force January 1, 2025 (OIC 1413/2024)
- Schedule 2, section 34, which amends the Ontarians with Disabilities Act, 2001, in force January 1, 2025 (OIC 1413/2024)
Budget Implementation Act, 2024, No. 1, SO 2024, c 17
- The Province of Ontario gives consent to the enactment of Part 4 Division 14, other than subsections 187(1) and (3), sections 191 and 193, subsection 194(2) and section 195 of the Budget Implementation Act, 2024 (OIC 1330/2024)
Enhancing Access to Justice Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 2
- The following provisions of the Act in force October 16, 2024:
-
- Schedule 18, sections 1, 2, 5(1), 6, which amend the Victims' Bill of Rights, 1995 (OIC 1332/2024)
- Schedule 18, section 7, which amends the Coroners Act (OIC 1332/2024)
- Schedule 18, section 9, which amends the Highway Traffic Act (OIC 1332/2024)
- Schedule 18, section 10, which amends the Ministry of Correctional Services Act (OIC 1332/2024)
More Homes for Everyone Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 12
- Schedule 5, section 13, which amends the Planning Act, in force October 11, 2024 (OIC 1331/2024)
Progress on the Plan to Build Act (Budget Measures), 2022, SO 2022, c 23
- Schedule 7, subsection 1(1), which amends the Pension Benefits Act, in force January 1, 2025 (OIC 1326/2024)
Protect, Support and Recover from COVID-19 Act (Budget Measures), 2020, SO 2020, c 36
- Schedule 37, subsections 1(2), (6), 2, 6(2), 7(1), 12, 13(1), 14, 16, which amend the Pension Benefits Act, in force January 1, 2025 (OIC 1327/2024)
Protecting What Matters Most Act (Budget Measures), 2019, SO 2019, c 7,
- Schedule 48, section 2, which amends the Pension Benefits Act, in force January 1, 2025 (OIC 1328/2024)
- Schedule 9, subsections 1(2), (3), 2, 6-48, being the Combative Sports Act, 2019, in force January 1, 2025 (OIC 1411/2024)
- Schedule 9, section 51, which repeals the Athletics Control Act, in force January 1, 2025 (OIC 1411/2024)
- Schedule 9, section 52, which amends the Licence Appeal Tribunal Act, 1999, in force January 1, 2025 (OIC 1411/2024)
Stronger, Fairer Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2017, SO 2017, c 34
- Schedule 33, subsections 3(3), (4), 9(1), (2), 13, 17, 33, which amend the Pension Benefits Act, in force January 1, 2025 (OIC 1329/2024)
Royal Assents
October 28, 2024
- Bill 190, Working for Workers Five Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 19
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to Amend the Liquor Control Act (No. 2)
|
Dog Owners Act
|
An Act to Amend the Education Act
|
An Act to Amend the Atlantic Provinces Harness Racing Commission Act
|
An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act (No. 2)
|
An Act to Amend the Real Property Tax Act (No. 2)
|
An Act to Amend the Architects Act
|
An Act to Amend the Tobacco and Electronic Smoking Device Sales and Access Act
|
An Act to Amend the Coroners Act
|
An Act to Amend the Judicature Act
|
An Act to Amend the Highway Traffic Act (No. 2)
|
An Act to Amend the Archives and Records Act
|
Employment Standards Act
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, November 2, 2024:
Credit Unions Act
|
EC2024-949
|
Credit Unions Deposit Insurance Corporation Regulations, revocation
|
EC2024-950
|
General Regulations, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, November 2, 2024:
An Act to Amend the Credit Unions Act, SPEI 2024, c 47
- Act in force January 1, 2025.
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|
Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|
Loi visant principalement à accroître la qualité de la construction et la sécurité du public
|
Loi donnant suite à l'entente entre le ministre de la Justice et le Barreau du Québec pour la bonification des tarifs de l'aide juridique
Bills
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act mainly to enhance the quality of construction and public safety
|
An Act to give effect to the agreement between the Minister of Justice and the Barreau du Québec to improve the tariffs for legal aid
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 octobre 2024:
Loi sur les
assureurs
Loi sur les coopératives de services financiers
Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts
Loi sur les sociétés de fiducie et les sociétés d'épargne
|
Décret 1519-2024
|
Règlement modifiant principalement le Règlement sur l'acquisition et la détention de titres ou d'une quote-part d'un droit de propriété par certaines institutions financières au-delà des limites prévues
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 6 novembre 2024:
Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite
|
Décret 1535-2024
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la soustraction de certaines catégories de régimes de retraite à l'application de dispositions de la Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 30, 2024:
Insurers Act
Act respecting financial services cooperatives
Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act
Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act
|
OC 1519-2024
|
Regulation to amend mainly the Regulation respecting the acquisition and holding of securities or participations or a share of a right of ownership by certain financial institutions in excess of the limits imposed
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 6, 2024:
Supplemental Pension Plans Act
|
OC 1535-2024
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the exemption of certain categories of pension plans from the application of provisions of the Supplemental Pension Plans Act
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 octobre 2024:
Loi sur la protection du consommateur
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur la protection du consommateur
Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les maladies professionnelles
Code des professions
- Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des personnes autres que des technologues en prothèses et appareils dentaires
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 6 novembre 2024:
Loi sur le régime de rentes du Québec
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les prestations
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 30, 2024:
Consumer Protection Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Consumer Protection Act
Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational diseases
Professional Code
- Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by persons other than dental prosthesis and appliance technologists
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 6, 2024:
Act respecting the Québec Pension Plan
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting benefits
Sanctions
9 octobre 2024
- Loi nº 68, Loi visant principalement à réduire la charge administrative des médecins — Chapitre nº 29
Assents
October 9, 2024
- Bill 68, An Act mainly to reduce the administrative burden of physicians — Chapter No. 29
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, November 1, 2024:
The Workers' Compensation Act, 2013
- 2025 Preliminary Assessment Rates
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.