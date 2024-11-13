Legislative Update Report No. 2024-21 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 10/24 to 11/06

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, November 6, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2024-205 Order 2024-66-08-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2024-206 Order 2024-87-08-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

Excise Act, 2001

SOR/2024-211 Regulations Amending the Excise Duties on Vaping Products Regulations

Trust and Loan Companies Act

Cooperative Credit Associations Act

SOR/2024-212 Regulations Amending the Principal Protected Notes Regulations and the Deposit Type Instruments Regulations

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2024-213 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Burma) Regulations

Canada Student Loans Act

Canada Student Financial Assistance Act

SOR/2024-210 Regulations Amending the Canada Student Loans Regulations and the Canada Student Financial Assistance Regulations

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 2, 2024:

Pension Benefits Standards Act, 1985

Regulations Amending the Pension Benefits Standards Regulations, 1985 (Publication of Information Relating to the Investments of Plans)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

October 31, 2024

Bill C-20, Public Complaints and Review Commission Act — Chapter No. 25

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 26, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order 2024-87-08-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-011-24 — Release of RSS-248, Issue 3

Pilotage Act

Interim Order No. 3 Respecting the Summerside Compulsory Pilotage Area

Interim Order No. 4 Respecting the Placentia Bay Compulsory Pilotage Area

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 2, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Notice concerning the availability of a report that summarizes how any comments or notices of objection to an equivalency agreement were dealt with

Global Affairs Canada

Public release of the initial environmental assessment and the summary of the initial gender-based analysis plus of the Canada-Ecuador Free Trade Agreement negotiations

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-012-24 — Release of SRSP-500, Issue 2

Insurance Companies Act

Alan CA Inc. — Letters patent of continuance and order to commence and carry on business

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 26, 2024:

E.SUN Commercial Bank, Ltd. — Application to establish a foreign bank branch

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 26, 2024:

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of a journalism organization [Voluntary, 849157532RR0002]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2024-011

Order — Carbon steel welded pipe

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 2, 2024:

Special Import Measures Act

Pea protein — Decisions

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 140942103RR0001]

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Orders

Part 1 applications

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 26, 2024:

Copyright Board

Retransmission of Distant Radio Signals (2019-2023)

Alberta / Alberta

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 24 Alberta Bill of Rights Amendment Act, 2024 25 Early Learning and Child Care Amendment Act, 2024 26 Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 (No. 2) 27 Education Amendment Act, 2024 28 Meat Inspection Amendment Act, 2024 29 Fairness and Safety in Sport Act 30 Service Alberta Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 31 Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 32 Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 (No. 2) 33 Protection of Privacy Act 34 Access to Information Act

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, October 31, 2024:

Alberta Utilities Commission Act

Alta Reg 169/2024 Market Surveillance Amendment Regulation

Provincial Offences Procedure Act

Alta Reg 167/2024 Procedures Amendment Regulation

Notices / Avis

Alberta Gazette, Part I, October 31, 2024:

Alberta Securities Commission

Amendments to Alberta Securities Commission Rules (General)

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 41 The Provincial Court Amendment Act 42 The Planning Amendment Act

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Builders' Liens Act

Man Reg 113/2024 Builders' Liens (Prompt Payment) Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Body Armour and Fortified Vehicle Control Amendment Act, SM 2024, c 18

Act in force November 15, 2024 (OIC 237/2024)

The Builders' Liens Amendment Act (Prompt Payment), SM 2023, c 30

The following proclamation is to be issued by the Lieutenant Governor (OIC 233/2024):

Sections 1, 14 to 16 and 18 in force November 14, 2024; Section 2 and section 13, except insofar as it enacts sections 80 to 103 and 105 to 123, in force November 15, 2024; The remaining provisions of that Act that are not yet in force come into force April 1, 2025.



New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 80 An Act to Amend the Medical Act, 2011 and the Psychologists Act, 2005 82 An Act to Amend the Labour Standards Act

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Endangered Species Act

NLR 69/24 Endangered Species List Regulations (Amendment)

Proclamations / Proclamations

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

An Act to Amend the Highway Traffic Act and the Provincial Offences Act, SNL 2024, c 17

Act in force November 1, 2024 (NLR 73/24)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 11 An Act to Amend the Motor Vehicles Act 12 Business Day Statute Law Amendment Act 15 Northwest Territories Indigenous-Led Conservation Fund Establishment Act

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, November 1, 2024:

Electricity Act

NS Reg 226/2024 Green Choice Program Regulations — amendment

Marine Renewable-energy Act

NS Reg 225/2024 Marine Renewable-energy General Regulations — amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, November 1, 2024:

Financial Measures (2024) Act, SNS 2024, c 3

Sections 25 to 27, 72 to 74 and 102 to 104 in force October 21, 2024 (NS Reg 222/2024)

Halifax Regional Municipality Charter, SNS 2021, c 13

Act in force October 21, 2024 (NS Reg 222/2024)

Municipal Government Act, SNS 2017, c 13

Sections 3, 7 (to the extent that Section 7 enacts Sections 408AB and 408AC of the Municipal Government Act), 11, 14 and 18 (to the extent that Section 18 enacts clauses 383(1)(ca) and (cb) of the Halifax Regional Municipality Charter) in force October 21, 2024 (NS Reg 222/2024)

Nunavut / Nunavut

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 50 Fuel Tax Act 51 Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act 52 An Act to Amend the Technical Standards and Safety Act 56 Write-Off of Assets and Debts Act, 2023-2024 58 An Act to Amend the Property Assessment and Taxation Act 59 An Act to Amend the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act 60 An Act to Amend the Vital Statistics Act 62 An Act to Amend the Integrity Act 63 An Act to Amend the Legislative Assembly Retiring Allowances Act and the Supplementary Retiring Allowances Act 64 Post-Secondary Student Support Act 65 An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act

Regulations / Règlements

Nunavut Gazette, Part II, October 31, 2024:

Property Assessment and Taxation Act

Nu Reg 031-2024 Property Assessment Regulations, amendment

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 216 Building Ontario For You Act (Budget Measures), 2024 218 Honouring Veterans Act, 2024 220 Election Finances Amendment Act (Quarterly Allowances), 2024

Regulations / Règlements

Assessment Act

O Reg 419/24 General, amending O Reg 282/98

Building Code Act, 1992

O Reg 447/24 Building Code, amending O Reg 203/24, which amends O Reg 163/24

Electricity Act, 1998

O Reg 399/24 Energy and Water Efficiency — Appliances and Products, amending O Reg 509/18 O Reg 499/24 Electrical Safety Code, amending O Reg 164/99

Nursing Act, 1991

O Reg 429/24 General, amending O Reg 275/94

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Building Code Act, 1992

November 4, 2024

Proposal to Establish a Building Official Equivalency Assessment Process — Comments by December 4, 2024

Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021

November 6, 2024

Proposed Amendments to Ontario Regulation 246/22 (Regulation) under the Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021 (FLTCA) to enable a Long-Term Care (LTC) Homes Cultural Pilot Project — Comments by November 26, 2024

Health Protection and Promotion Act, RSO 1990, c H.7

October 25, 2024

Proposed amendments to regulations under the Health Protection and Promotion Act — Comments by November 4, 2024

Laboratory & Specimen Collection Centre Licensing Act

Health Insurance Act

October 31, 2024

Proposed Amendments to Ontario Regulation 45/22 (General) under the Laboratory and Specimen Collection Centre Licensing Act (LSCCLA) and Regulation 552 (General) under the Health Insurance Act (HIA), in order to update the Schedule of Benefits for Laboratory Services (SOB-LS) and Schedule of Benefits for Physician Services (SOB-PS) — Comments by December 15, 2024

Planning Act

November 5, 2024

Proposed Amendments to Ontario Regulation 525/97 to Exempt Certain Official Plan Matters from Approval under the Planning Act — Comments by December 5, 2024

Provincial Offences Act

October 29, 2024

Compliance Modernization — Proposed Amendments to Regulation 950 to expand the ability to issue tickets — Comments by December 13, 2024

Supply Chain Management Act (Government, Broader Public Sector and Health Sector Entities), 2019

October 28, 2024

Centralization of Broader Real Estate Authority (CBREA) Phase 2 Proposed Regulatory Amendments — Comments by December 11, 2024

Orders In Council

Better Schools and Student Outcomes Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 11

Schedule 2, subsections 1(3), (4), 2(10), 3(1), 4, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 15(1), 16, 17, 33, which amends the Education Act, in force January 1, 2025 (OIC 1413/2024)

Schedule 2, section 34, which amends the Ontarians with Disabilities Act, 2001, in force January 1, 2025 (OIC 1413/2024)

Budget Implementation Act, 2024, No. 1, SO 2024, c 17

The Province of Ontario gives consent to the enactment of Part 4 Division 14, other than subsections 187(1) and (3), sections 191 and 193, subsection 194(2) and section 195 of the Budget Implementation Act, 2024 (OIC 1330/2024)

Enhancing Access to Justice Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 2

The following provisions of the Act in force October 16, 2024:

Schedule 18, sections 1, 2, 5(1), 6, which amend the Victims' Bill of Rights, 1995 (OIC 1332/2024) Schedule 18, section 7, which amends the Coroners Act (OIC 1332/2024) Schedule 18, section 9, which amends the Highway Traffic Act (OIC 1332/2024) Schedule 18, section 10, which amends the Ministry of Correctional Services Act (OIC 1332/2024)



More Homes for Everyone Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 12

Schedule 5, section 13, which amends the Planning Act, in force October 11, 2024 (OIC 1331/2024)

Progress on the Plan to Build Act (Budget Measures), 2022, SO 2022, c 23

Schedule 7, subsection 1(1), which amends the Pension Benefits Act, in force January 1, 2025 (OIC 1326/2024)

Protect, Support and Recover from COVID-19 Act (Budget Measures), 2020, SO 2020, c 36

Schedule 37, subsections 1(2), (6), 2, 6(2), 7(1), 12, 13(1), 14, 16, which amend the Pension Benefits Act, in force January 1, 2025 (OIC 1327/2024)

Protecting What Matters Most Act (Budget Measures), 2019, SO 2019, c 7,

Schedule 48, section 2, which amends the Pension Benefits Act, in force January 1, 2025 (OIC 1328/2024)

Schedule 9, subsections 1(2), (3), 2, 6-48, being the Combative Sports Act, 2019, in force January 1, 2025 (OIC 1411/2024)

Schedule 9, section 51, which repeals the Athletics Control Act, in force January 1, 2025 (OIC 1411/2024)

Schedule 9, section 52, which amends the Licence Appeal Tribunal Act, 1999, in force January 1, 2025 (OIC 1411/2024)

Stronger, Fairer Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2017, SO 2017, c 34

Schedule 33, subsections 3(3), (4), 9(1), (2), 13, 17, 33, which amend the Pension Benefits Act, in force January 1, 2025 (OIC 1329/2024)

Royal Assents

October 28, 2024

Bill 190, Working for Workers Five Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 19

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 116 An Act to Amend the Liquor Control Act (No. 2) 63 Dog Owners Act 64 An Act to Amend the Education Act 65 An Act to Amend the Atlantic Provinces Harness Racing Commission Act 66 An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act (No. 2) 68 An Act to Amend the Real Property Tax Act (No. 2) 69 An Act to Amend the Architects Act 71 An Act to Amend the Tobacco and Electronic Smoking Device Sales and Access Act 72 An Act to Amend the Coroners Act 73 An Act to Amend the Judicature Act 74 An Act to Amend the Highway Traffic Act (No. 2) 75 An Act to Amend the Archives and Records Act 76 Employment Standards Act

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, November 2, 2024:

Credit Unions Act

EC2024-949 Credit Unions Deposit Insurance Corporation Regulations, revocation EC2024-950 General Regulations, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, November 2, 2024:

An Act to Amend the Credit Unions Act, SPEI 2024, c 47

Act in force January 1, 2025.

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 76 Loi visant principalement à accroître la qualité de la construction et la sécurité du public 78 Loi donnant suite à l'entente entre le ministre de la Justice et le Barreau du Québec pour la bonification des tarifs de l'aide juridique

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 76 An Act mainly to enhance the quality of construction and public safety 78 An Act to give effect to the agreement between the Minister of Justice and the Barreau du Québec to improve the tariffs for legal aid

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 octobre 2024:

Loi sur les assureurs

Loi sur les coopératives de services financiers

Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts

Loi sur les sociétés de fiducie et les sociétés d'épargne

Décret 1519-2024 Règlement modifiant principalement le Règlement sur l'acquisition et la détention de titres ou d'une quote-part d'un droit de propriété par certaines institutions financières au-delà des limites prévues

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 6 novembre 2024:

Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite

Décret 1535-2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la soustraction de certaines catégories de régimes de retraite à l'application de dispositions de la Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 30, 2024:

Insurers Act

Act respecting financial services cooperatives

Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act

Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act

OC 1519-2024 Regulation to amend mainly the Regulation respecting the acquisition and holding of securities or participations or a share of a right of ownership by certain financial institutions in excess of the limits imposed

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 6, 2024:

Supplemental Pension Plans Act

OC 1535-2024 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the exemption of certain categories of pension plans from the application of provisions of the Supplemental Pension Plans Act

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 octobre 2024:

Loi sur la protection du consommateur

Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur la protection du consommateur

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les maladies professionnelles

Code des professions

Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des personnes autres que des technologues en prothèses et appareils dentaires

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 6 novembre 2024:

Loi sur le régime de rentes du Québec

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les prestations

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 30, 2024:

Consumer Protection Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Consumer Protection Act

Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational diseases

Professional Code

Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by persons other than dental prosthesis and appliance technologists

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 6, 2024:

Act respecting the Québec Pension Plan

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting benefits

Sanctions

9 octobre 2024

Loi nº 68, Loi visant principalement à réduire la charge administrative des médecins — Chapitre nº 29

Assents

October 9, 2024

Bill 68, An Act mainly to reduce the administrative burden of physicians — Chapter No. 29

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, November 1, 2024:

The Workers' Compensation Act, 2013

2025 Preliminary Assessment Rates

Yukon / Yukon

