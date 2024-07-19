Resources For Children With Disabilities

The financial challenges of raising a child with disabilities can be incredibly overwhelming for many families. There are various funded resources available in Ontario to support families in accessing essential services and equipment for their disabled children. Navigating the various funded resources can be complex, but it is essential to explore all available options to ensure that your child receives the support and services they need. From personal support workers and educational assistants to medical equipment, there are numerous funding programs and initiatives designed to enhance the quality of life for disabled children and their families. It is always recommended to consult with local disability support organizations or financial advisors to identify and access the most suitable funding options for your child's specific needs.

Below is a summary of some of the resources available to children and families in Ontario. Please note this is not an exhaustive list and not all families/children will be eligible.

Special Services at Home

The Special Services at Home program provides funding to support families in hiring personal support workers to assist with the care of children with developmental and physical disabilities. The program aims to enhance the quality of life for disabled children by providing them with the necessary support at home.

Special Education Funding

Our province provides special education funding to schools to hire educational assistants and support staff for students with disabilities. This funding aims to ensure that disabled children receive the educational support they need to succeed academically.

Individualized Education Plans

Individualized Education Plans are tailored educational plans designed to meet the unique needs of disabled students. These plans may include the provision of educational assistants, specialized equipment, and resources to support the child's learning and development.

Assistive Devices Program

The Assistive Devices Program provides funding to eligible individuals to help cover the cost of essential medical equipment and supplies, such as wheelchairs, communication devices, and hearing aids. The program aims to enhance the independence and quality of life for disabled individuals by facilitating access to necessary assistance devices.

Assistance for Children with Severe Disability

Assistance for Children with Severe Disabilities Program provides financial support for eligible families to cover some of the extra costs of caring for a child who has a severe disability. Eligible parents and guardians can receive a monthly benefit to help with disability related costs.

Incontinence Supplies Grant Program

The Incontinence Supplies Grant is an annual grant, made in two payments, provided to families to offset some of the costs for diapers and supplies for incontinence.

Special Needs Strategy

A key initiative of the Special Needs Strategy is the delivery of rehabilitations services, including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and speech-language pathology, for children and youth from birth to school exit.

