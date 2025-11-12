CPD ACCREDITED Webinar: Beyond The Binary: Intersectional Reflections On Sexual Abuse, Identity, And Healing (Video)

self

Iona Sky, MSW, RSW, explores the intersection of sexual abuse, identity, and healing through an equity, diversity, and inclusion lens in this CPD-accredited presentation from the 2025 Supporting Survivors of Sexual Abuse Conference.

Drawing on over 20 years of leadership in child welfare and their lived experience as a survivor, Iona offers profound insights into the complexities of identity and the importance of inclusive, trauma-informed approaches to support and healing. This thought-provoking session challenges traditional narratives and inspires meaningful change in how we support survivors.

Please note that this program contains 30 minutes of CPD Accredited EDI Professionalism Content.

