ARTICLE
12 November 2025

CPD ACCREDITED Webinar: Beyond The Binary: Intersectional Reflections On Sexual Abuse, Identity, And Healing (Video)

GP
Gluckstein Lawyers

Contributor

Gluckstein Lawyers logo
Since 1962, we have helped clients move forward with dignity, respect and trusted experience. Celebrated as pioneers in our field; Gluckstein Lawyers is an award-winning industry leader in brain and spinal cord injuries, serious orthopedic injuries, birth injuries, and medical malpractice cases.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
Iona Sky, MSW, RSW, explores the intersection of sexual abuse, identity, and healing through an equity, diversity, and inclusion lens in this CPD-accredited presentation from the 2025...
Canada Corporate/Commercial Law
Gluckstein Lawyers
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Gluckstein Lawyers are most popular:
  • within Criminal Law topic(s)
  • with Inhouse Counsel
  • in Canada
  • with readers working within the Healthcare industries

Iona Sky, MSW, RSW, explores the intersection of sexual abuse, identity, and healing through an equity, diversity, and inclusion lens in this CPD-accredited presentation from the 2025 Supporting Survivors of Sexual Abuse Conference.

Drawing on over 20 years of leadership in child welfare and their lived experience as a survivor, Iona offers profound insights into the complexities of identity and the importance of inclusive, trauma-informed approaches to support and healing. This thought-provoking session challenges traditional narratives and inspires meaningful change in how we support survivors.

Please note that this program contains 30 minutes of CPD Accredited EDI Professionalism Content.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Gluckstein Lawyers
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More