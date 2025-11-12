ARTICLE
12 November 2025

CPD-ACCREDITED Supporting Survivors Of Sexual Abuse 2025 Conference Recording: Thriving After Trauma (Video)

Our 2025 Supporting Survivors of Sexual Abuse Conference: Thriving After Trauma focuses on empowering survivors and fostering resilience through advocacy, education, and connection.

This CPD-accredited event features inspiring speakers, including trauma-informed educators, legal experts, and survivor advocates, who share their expertise on topics like trauma recovery, legal rights, and building inclusive support systems.

Whether you're a survivor, social worker, lawyer, or advocate, this conference offers valuable insights and tools to support healing and growth.

This program contains 3 hours and 5 minutes of CPD Accredited EDI Professionalism Content and 15 minutes of Professionalism Content.

