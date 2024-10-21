Simona Jellinek Discusses Alleged Sexual Assault By Junior Hockey Players (Video)

Sexual abuse lawyer Simona Jellinek made an appearance on CTV News to comment on the alleged sexual assault of her client, Anne Marie, by eight former OHL junior hockey players in 2014. You can read the article here, and watch the video below. If you or someone you love has been a victim of sexual assault or abuse in sports, our team of sexual assault lawyers can help get you the compensation you deserve. Contact us today to learn how we can help.

