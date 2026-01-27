Six Reasons Why Canada Is Emerging As A Serious Data Centre Jurisdiction

Canada's data centre landscape is rapidly maturing, shaped by sustained private investment, clear policy signals and government support, and a diverse set of regional advantages. Recent market research estimates steady and rapid growth, more than doubling by 2030 to reach US$22.24 billion.

For investors and developers with a global range of options, Canada's appeal is not just defined by climate or cost alone. It lies in how regulatory stability, energy systems, capital incentives, and geopolitical positioning intersect to create multiple viable pathways for data centre deployment.

This article outlines six structural reasons to explain why Canada is coming into sharper focus as a destination for global data centre investment.

Indigenous participation as a foundational consideration

Before we start, it is important to recognize that, in Canada, Indigenous rights and interests are integral to major infrastructure development. Data centre projects frequently intersect with Indigenous lands and governance regimes. In those cases, early, meaningful engagement is both a legal requirement and a strategic imperative.

Successful project development increasingly reflects collaborative relationships with Indigenous communities that can support permitting, land use alignment, and sustained economic participation. These partnerships are central to responsible development.

For further insights on how Indigenous participation shapes major projects and business opportunities, see our recent commentary on Balancing nation-building, speed, and certainty and Procuring an edge for Indigenous businesses.

1. A federated market with built-in competition

Canada is not a single homogeneous data centre market. Provinces regulate key aspects of access to energy, land use, and permitting, while the federal government provides broad policy frameworks and incentives such as technology-neutral investment tax credits that apply across the country.

In terms of data centre development, think of Canada as multiple individual countries, where federal policy creates platform incentives that let each province and territory compete on its own terms. This dynamic has tangible effects with each province pursuing data centre investment with different approaches to energy and commercial structures, giving developers options rather than focusing on a one-size-fits-all approach.

This internal competition enhances market resilience and flexibility for investors evaluating where to allocate capital.

2. Diverse power availability

Timely access to reliable power is essential for data centre operations. Canada possesses a range of energy regimes, many of them dominated by non-emitting generation, that support this requirement. For example:

Ontario , is 90% carbon-free (nuclear, hydro, wind and solar) with a well-regulated and predictable framework for supporting data centre developers through access to a vast, well-interconnected power grid. The province's major transmission and distribution utility, Hydro One, is accustomed to supporting interconnections, as are many of the (mostly municipally-owned) local distributors.

, is 90% carbon-free (nuclear, hydro, wind and solar) with a well-regulated and predictable framework for supporting data centre developers through access to a vast, well-interconnected power grid. The province's major transmission and distribution utility, Hydro One, is accustomed to supporting interconnections, as are many of the (mostly municipally-owned) local distributors. Quebec is 99% highly cost competitive hydro-electric, with very high reliability. The provincially-owned utility, Hydro-Quebec, offers a long-term fixed price supply of power, although mounting demand pressure has begun to affect availability.

is 99% highly cost competitive hydro-electric, with very high reliability. The provincially-owned utility, Hydro-Quebec, offers a long-term fixed price supply of power, although mounting demand pressure has begun to affect availability. British Columbia is similarly a hydro-electric market (98%) with a dominant utility (BC Hydro) owned by the province. It is able to provide large industrial service agreements. Opportunities exist in regions with surplus transmission capacity.

is similarly a hydro-electric market (98%) with a dominant utility (BC Hydro) owned by the province. It is able to provide large industrial service agreements. Opportunities exist in regions with surplus transmission capacity. Alberta represents a different model. There is no province-wide utility and the government plays a much smaller role. The market features on-site generation and battery storage ("bring your own power") in a largely deregulated market that allows for customized energy strategies.

Practical challenges remain around municipal permitting and build timelines, but power supply itself is widely viewed as available and growing.

3. Climate and geography that support long-term operations

Canada's climate has quantifiable operational advantages for data centres, reducing cooling costs, and energy overheads. Coupled with extensive and affordable land availability in many regions, our physical geography supports scalable site development with flexibility on location and design.

Across Canada's major urban centres, there is ample surrounding land available at comparatively low cost for large-scale development. For data centre projects, this supports campus-style builds, provides flexibility in site design and expansion, and reduces the need to compete for scarce and expensive industrial land in dense urban areas.

Moreover, our close proximity to, and connectivity with, the vast US market positions much of Canada as a strategic extension of US data flows.

4. A deep talent base anchored in AI and digital infrastructure

Canada has played a decades-old role in global artificial intelligence research, anchored by world-class institutions in Waterloo, Toronto, and Montreal. This academic pedigree feeds into a growing ecosystem of talent, research and commercial activity.

The federal government's AI Compute Access Fund and broader Canadian Sovereign AI Compute Strategy channel public investment into compute infrastructure, including data centre capacity, as part of Canada's efforts to secure an AI advantage in the global tech landscape.

This creates a reinforcing loop: strong research hubs attract investment that in turn builds out supporting infrastructure, including data centres.

In its recent budget the federal government of Canada announced a pledge to attract 1,000 "world class researchers" to Canada over the next decade and a half. This initiative contrasts with the approach being taken in the US which has made deep cuts to federal research funds and imposed significant barriers to attracting international talent. It's no secret that a huge percentage of workers engaged in AI development in the US are foreign-born.

5. Data governance

Canada's legal framework for data protection and privacy is regarded as stable and aligned with key international norms. With increasing global focus on data sovereignty, this predictability becomes a competitive advantage for investors who must balance regulatory risk with operational needs.

Particularly for government and other high-trust workloads, regulated industries and international operators seeking politically stable, relatively low-regulation but rule-of-law jurisdictions, Canada provides a positive environment for data centre development. At the same time, concerns about data sovereignty are leading to a focus on domestically sited infrastructure. This stability supports long-term planning by data centre operators and their users.

6. Long-term infrastructure planning and capital discipline

Canada's capital markets and policy environment tend toward rigour and stability rather than short-term exuberance. While this can mean a more measured pace of development, it can also reduce systemic risk in a sector prone to boom-and-bust dynamics.

Policy tools such as broad investment tax credits help de-risk data centre infrastructure projects without favouring specific technologies, which is attractive to long-term investors.

Ontario's deployment of the first commercial small modular reactor (SMR) in the G7—GE Vernova Hitachi's BWRX-300 at OPG's Darlington site—reflects the broader alignment in energy and infrastructure planning that can support future digital and compute demand, even if SMRs themselves are not yet a mainstream power source for data centres.

Conclusion

Geographically and politically diverse as it is, Canada is not constrained to a single formula for data centre success. Rather it offers a portfolio of credible, differentiated pathways shaped by energy diversity, regulatory stability, openness to trade, deep talent pools, proximity to key markets, and robust governance frameworks.

For developers and investors capable of navigating this complexity, and optionality, Canada presents a compelling competitive landscape for the next stage of global data centre growth.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.