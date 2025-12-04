Last week, the Office of the Federal Ombudsperson for Victims of Crime released a significant new report, "Rethinking Justice for Survivors of Sexual Violence: A Systemic Investigation". The report casts a critical light on how Canada's criminal justice system responds to survivors of sexual violence—and where it continues to fall short.

The investigation includes an in-depth analysis of the experiences of survivors who have navigated the Canadian criminal justice system. It examines how victims are treated throughout the process, whether their allegations are taken seriously, what supports and resources are available to them, and how marginalization shapes their experience.

The report underscores recurring themes: survivors feeling re-traumatized, unsupported, and silenced, with intersectional factors often amplifying these harms. It reflects 18 months of academic research, court case reviews, interviews, surveys, and roundtable discussions, drawing on the insights of nearly 3,000 survivors, service providers, and legal professionals.

Among other things, the report concludes:

Sexual violence remains drastically under-reported. Only about 6% of sexual assaults in Canada are ever reported to police.

Only about 6% of sexual assaults in Canada are ever reported to police. Many survivors who do report, face disbelief, re-traumatization, and harm. Survivors described being silenced and treated as evidence rather than human beings. In particular, they reported being treated this way during invasive processes like cross-examinations or forced disclosure of therapeutic/medical records.

Survivors described being silenced and treated as evidence rather than human beings. In particular, they reported being treated this way during invasive processes like cross-examinations or forced disclosure of therapeutic/medical records. Delays and systemic practices often lead to justice never being served. Because of delays in the system (for example, under R v. Jordan), trials are sometimes stayed or dropped. This can occur after survivors have already endured painful procedures. This leaves many without accountability in the criminal system.

Because of delays in the system (for example, under R v. Jordan), trials are sometimes stayed or dropped. This can occur after survivors have already endured painful procedures. This leaves many without accountability in the criminal system. Barriers are magnified for marginalized communities. Survivors who are Indigenous, 2SLGBTQIA+, from remote or rural areas, living with disabilities, racialized, or otherwise marginalized face additional hurdles in access, support, and fairness.

Survivors who are Indigenous, 2SLGBTQIA+, from remote or rural areas, living with disabilities, racialized, or otherwise marginalized face additional hurdles in access, support, and fairness. The process can be retraumatizing and discouraging. Many survivors feel abandoned, dehumanized, or too vulnerable to proceed — even after reporting. This discourages reporting, reduces trust in the system, and perpetuates silence around sexual violence.

Ultimately, the report sets out 43 recommendations aimed at strengthening Canada's criminal justice system and improving its response to sexual violence. The top ten recommendations are:

Fully investigate sexual violence Minimize harm from R v. Jordan Better protect therapeutic records Humanize cross-examination Offer testimonial aids automatically Provide effective rights and representation Stop redacting victim impact statements Prioritize access to services Allow restorative justice options Collect (better) data for accountability

Sexual violence cases are among the most complex and sensitive matters our justice system faces. This report serves as a call to action for policymakers, legal practitioners, and communities to rethink—and rebuild—a system that truly supports survivors.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.