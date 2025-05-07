Lynn Beauregard Discusses The Evolving Role Of Governance Professionals | Ep. 24 (Podcast)

self

On this episode of Firing On All Syllables", Gary Kalaci speaks with Lynn Beauregard, the President of Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) and President/CEO of T.O Corporate Services. Lynn Beauregard's mandate is to lead and to be the spokesperson for GPC, which provides a voice for governance professionals in Canada. Lynn Beauregard also offers a complete range of strategic and administrative back office solutions to smaller associations, such as membership services, event management, IT/website, financial and accounting support as well as governance assistance through T.O Corporate Services.

Lynn Beauregard shares her upbringing and how it shaped her adaptability and curiosity. She discusses her journey into governance and the evolving role of governance professionals. Lynn highlights the importance of fostering relationships, staying informed, and networking in the field.

00:00 - Introduction and Background

04:33 - Lynn's Journey into Governance

11:24 - The Evolving Role of Governance Professionals

16:58 - Events and Resources for Governance Professionals

22:35 - Work-Life Balance and Personal Development in Governance

28:00 - Seeking Mentorship and Professional Growth in Governance

