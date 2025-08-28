Episode 83: Building A Fashion-inspired Chocolate Business And The Entrepreneur Behind It (Podcast)

Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In episode 83, Heather is joined by Jacqueline Jacek, Founder and Coconista of JACEK Chocolate Couture. Jacqueline shares her journey from working a corporate job to launching a fashion-inspired chocolate company that started in her basement. She reflects on the early challenges of entrepreneurship, the importance of team and branding, and how she balances creativity with business growth. Together, Heather and Jacqueline dive into the science and artistry of chocolate-making, managing seasonality and the impact of global supply chain disruptions. Jacqueline also previews two big upcoming projects: the co-launch of a new product line called MYCAO—made from mushrooms and cacao, and the opening of a new retail location. To learn more about JACEK Chocolate Couture, visit https://www.jacekchocolate.com. self

