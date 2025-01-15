Your Key To Success: Ontario Business Registry To Require A Company Key For All Filings

Background

Starting February 1, 2025, all entities registered in the Ontario Business Registry ("OBR") must use a "Company Key" to conduct transactions. As such, if you do not already have a Company Key for each of your companies, we strongly recommend that you ensure to take steps to obtain one now to avoid last minute scrambles.

This will apply whether you are making filings directly online through the OBR self-service portal, through an Intermediary (i.e., entities with authority to act as agents in conducting transactions, such as a law firm or accounting firm) or through a Service Provider (i.e., entities licensed with the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement ("Ministry") to provide OBR product and services and its service clients).

Company Key

A Company Key is a unique code made up of numbers and/or letters. It is sent to the official email, registered office, or another business address of a business entity.

If a business decides to use an Intermediary or Service Provider, it must give them the Company Key to allow them to handle filings and transactions on behalf of the business. Getting a Company Key is a one-time process. Once an Intermediary or Service Provider has the Company Key, they would not need to apply for or request a new one. If you've used a Service Provider since October 19, 2021, to set up or register a business, the Service Provider will still have the authority to act on behalf of the business until the business revokes this authority.

How to Obtain Company Key

The Ministry automatically sends a Company Key to the entity's official email address when a new business is registered in Ontario or incorporated through the OBR. If you do not have record of your Company Key, you can obtain your Company Key on the ServiceOntario website. If there is an official email address on file, you can simply enter the official email address, first name, last name and telephone number of the person requesting the Company Key. Once the official email address is confirmed, the Company Key will be sent immediately to the official email address on file.

If no official email address is on file, the Company Key can be mailed to the registered or head office address or principal place of business (depending on the type of entity) listed on file.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.