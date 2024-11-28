Ontario Business Registry Updates: Understanding The New Company Key Requirement

Effective February 1, 2025, all business entities registered in the Ontario Business Registry must use a Company Key to conduct any transactions whether this is filing directly through the Ontario Business Registry self-serve portal, through an Intermediary or through a Service Provider.

Company Key

A business entity's Company Key consists of a series of digits and/or characters that is unique to it. It is provided to the official email, or registered office or other business address, as applicable, for a sole proprietorship, corporation, or other entity under the Ontario business law statutes.

If a business entity plans to engage the services of an agent, whether it is your corporate counsel or other service provider, the entity will be responsible for delegating the authority by providing their Company Key directly to your agent to conduct registry filings and transactions on their behalf.

Obtaining a Company Key for a business entity is a one-time process. If your agent has already been provided with the entity's Company Key, they do not need to request a new Company Key. If your business entity was registered or incorporated after October 19, 2021, when the Ontario Business Registry was created, a Company Key was sent automatically by the Ontario Business Registry to the official email address. Further if you have already delegated authority to an agent, they will continue to have delegated authority until your business entity revokes said authority.

Company Key Distribution

We recommend that all business entities check to ensure a Company Key has been obtained. In the event that your business entity was created prior to October 19, 2021, one will have to be requested by the entity or its agent. A Company Key can also be requested online. If there is no official email on file, you can have it mailed to the registered head office address or principal place of business (depending on the type of entity) that it is.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.