Blakes UpRound™: October 2024

The ups and downs of the M&A and financing markets in the emerging companies and venture capital sector.

New export controls on technology and tariffs on imported goods, federal amendments that target "greenwashing," tips on starting a company in the life sciences sector, and other need-to-know topics.

Startup deals have been steadily declining since 2021, but there may be hope that things turn around soon.

Market Insights

"Dual Track" Process: Maintaining Transaction Flexibility to Optimize Value — The ups and downs of the M&A and financing markets over the past few years, particularly in the emerging companies (EC) and venture capital (VC) sector, have demonstrated the importance of emerging companies and their stakeholders maintaining flexibility when pursuing liquidity transactions. Running a "dual track" process, or the parallel pursuit of both an M&A transaction and a financing transaction, such as an initial public offering (IPO), can be an effective strategy to maximize transaction certainty and optimize valuations.

Read more in our new Blakes Bulletin: "Dual Track" Process: Maintaining Transaction Flexibility to Optimize Value.

Legal Update

Deal Monitor

Data sourced from PitchBook.

Early-stage deal value is down 26% from June, and later-stage deal value is down 20% in that same time. There were no growth equity deals in January – June 2024, but now growth equity comprises 46% of the total 2024 YTD deal value.

IT investments continue to be the most active industry, comprising 40% of the top 20 deals and 53% of total deals. Healthcare investments, which had been slow in the first half of 2024, have picked up in recent months comprising 15% of total deals in 2024 YTD, which we forecasted in the last edition. Financial Services, which had been active in the first half of 2024, has slowed down while Commercial Products & Services has picked up, comprising 13% of total deals.

Among the largest transactions was Quebec-based SOFIAC's strategic partnership with Fondaction, Mirova and ADEME Investissement, including EUR $60-million (roughly C$90.5-million) funding to develop an innovative investment model intended to accelerate the energy transition and decarbonization of Canadian businesses.

Other notable transactions in 2024 include Ideogram's C$80-million Series A funding led by Andreessen Horowitz; Taalas' US$50-million funding from Quiet Capital and Pierre Lamond; and UniUni's Series C US$50-million funding led by DCM Ventures.



Although we've been seeing a steady decline in the number of deals since 2021, there is new hope that the venture market will recover based on a combination of factors, including the declining cost of capital resulting from lower interest rates, improved macro and liquidity conditions, accelerated technological advancements and a surge in entrepreneurial ambition.

