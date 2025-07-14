July Timely Topics: Private Equity Fundraising, Privacy Breach Insights, And More

Timely Topics with McCarthy Tétrault curates our latest insights to help you stay informed of developments that can affect your business. Please contact us if you have any questions on the topics below.

Here are this month's trending topics:

Private Equity

The forces shifting private equity fundraising

In addition to institutional investors, the private equity fundraising pool now includes numerous high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and increasingly, retail investors. What's driving this shift and how will the market respond to this new influx of capital? Our article looks at the next frontier of PE fundraising.

Cyber/Data

Avoid serious privacy breaches with our new insights series

Privacy breaches are serious business and increasingly sophisticated. Regulations are racing to keep up. Our new series prepares you to operate in an uncertain digital landscape, covering privacy breach class actions, legislative changes, insurance trends, and more.

Environmental Law

Canadian plastics producers, get ready to report

Canadian producers of plastic that will end up in "residential waste streams" must submit their first annual report by September 29, 2025. This is Phase 1 of the Federal Plastics Registry and covers importers, manufacturers, and distributers of single-use plastic, plastic packaging, and electronic and electrical equipment. Find out what you need to report or if you're exempt under the new obligations.

Indigenous Legal Matters and Projects

Big opportunities for Indigenous project financing

Recent billion-dollar expansions in federal and provincial financing initiatives for Indigenous projects could fuel a boom in Indigenous equity investments. Learn about areas of expanded project eligibility, recent legislative updates, and where new investment opportunities are arising across Canada.

International Trade and Investment

Canada expropriates Russian aircraft

In a first among G7 countries, the Canadian government has formally begun to seize Russian property, the Antonov AN-124 aircraft stranded at Toronto Pearson International Airport. It's the first attempt under federal powers targeting sanctioned individuals, in this case from Russia and related to its war on Ukraine. Find out why Canada's allies are paying close attention to the move.

