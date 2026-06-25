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25 June 2026

Demystifying Business Sales Transactions: A Step-by-Step Guide For Entrepreneurs

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Business sale transactions share common structures but present unique challenges shaped by the target company and the entrepreneur behind it.
Canada Corporate/Commercial Law
Nathalie Gagnon
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Steps and Challenges in a Business Sale Transaction 

Business sale transactions often share similar structures, yet each comes with its own unique characteristics and challenges. 

While the industry, the type of buyer, and the transaction value can influence how things unfold, what makes each transaction unique usually stems from the target company’s nature and the entrepreneur leading it. 

When starting the process of selling their business, many entrepreneurs often feel like they’re jumping off a cliff. While uncertainty is inevitable, an entrepreneur looking to sell shouldn’t feel as if they’re facing the unknown. 

This series of articles aims to help entrepreneurs better understand the sales process to ensure its success. The goal isn’t to reduce transactions down to a list of generalizations or to cover every possible contingency, but rather to provide entrepreneurs with a comprehensive overview of the key components of their transaction, allowing them to focus their attention on the strategic aspects of the sale. 

Breaking Down the Elements of a Business Sale Transaction 

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Please note: This information may be updated to include, if necessary, further details deemed relevant to entrepreneurs. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Nathalie Gagnon
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