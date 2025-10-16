Private Deal Structure – Negotiating Agreements And Market Trends (Podcast)

The definitive agreement is where the rubber hits the road. In this closing chapter of our private deal structure series, host Danny Wakeling, Partner and National Co-lead of Dentons' M&A practice, is joined once again by Sarat Maharaj, Partner in Dentons' Edmonton Corporate and Commercial Group, Simon Gauthier, Partner and Co-Lead in Dentons' Montreal Corporate and Commercial Group, and Mike Harris, Partner in Dentons' Edmonton Tax Group, to unpack the most highly negotiated terms in a definitive agreement and the emerging trends shaping today's M&A deal landscape. Together, they explore:

Purchase price mechanics, escrows, adjustments and earn-outs,

Representations, warranties, indemnities and insurance solutions,

Pre- and post-closing covenants, conditions and emerging M&A trends

Tune in for an insightful discussion on strategies that protect value and propel your transactions forward.

self

CPD/CLE Accreditation

This program is eligible for 15 substantive minutes with the Law Society of Ontario.

This program is eligible for 15 substantive minutes with the Law Society of British Columbia.

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.