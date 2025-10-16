ARTICLE
16 October 2025

CSA Proposals To Prune The Use Of Chargebacks

BL
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Contributor

The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) are consulting on proposed amendments to National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Requirements...
Canada Corporate/Commercial Law
The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) are consulting on proposed amendments to National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Requirements that would prohibit the use of chargebacks in the distribution of investment fund securities offered by prospectus. Chargebacks occur when a dealing representative receives an upfront commission when a client purchases securities and then has to pay back all or part of this commission if the client redeems their securities before a fixed schedule. The CSA believes chargebacks pose a conflict of interest. Specific questions are asked in the consultation, such as whether securities of investment funds that are non-reporting issuers or other types of securities should also be subject to the proposed ban. The comment period for the consultation ended on September 24, 2025.

